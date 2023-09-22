Garden Media Group's 2024 Garden Trends Report Available Now

We wanted to create a dynamic experience with this report, where individuals can engage with the trends that align with their personal style. Tweet this

"Social media platforms make it easier for younger generations to learn how to make a difference in their own community," said Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media. "We need to foster those young minds and help them to find their place in the green industry."

The 2024 Garden Trends Report offers a new navigation system centered around seven distinct personas: Digital, Bold, Enchanting, Eclectic, Elevated, Hopeful, and Punchy. Users select the persona that resonates with them, guiding them directly to the corresponding trend. At any point, individuals can navigate back to the start or explore other trends effortlessly.

Garden Media has published its highly anticipated Garden Trends Report annually since 2001. Garden trends have helped countless businesses stay ahead of changing consumer preferences. By understanding current trends, businesses in the green industry can cater to their customers' evolving needs and desires, leading to increased sales and customer satisfaction. Keeping up with the trends can assist in long-term planning and help drive inspiration and education.

The 2024 Garden Trends Report is available for free download. Read Garden Media's GROW! blog for trend updates and industry news.

