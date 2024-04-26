Garden Media Releases 2024 Father's Day Gift Guide for the Nature-Loving Dad

Consider giving that special man in your life a gift that keeps on giving: something green and sustainable! Post this

Super-Dad Tools: Upgrade Dad's tools with Centurion Brands' heavy-duty three-piece Lopper, Hedge Shear & Pruner Combo Set for all his outdoor garden and landscaping jobs. This ergonomic set is ideal for trimming those hard-to-reach tree branches, shrubs, and roses. Each tool features non-slip grip handles to help reduce strain on wrists and arms. Give him the perfect tools for any job! For info on these and other tools, visit CenturionBrands.com. $38.89 on Amazon.

Give Dad the gift of relaxation by creating his own outdoor oasis: He works hard and deserves a space to unwind and recharge. This Father's Day, why not make a dedicated outdoor haven for him to relax, read, or even catch a nap? Transform the patio or backyard into a personal retreat with a few simple elements. Create a sense of privacy with strategically placed tall evergreen shrubs, such as Cleyera Bigfoot™ or Coppertop® Viburnum. These two varieties from Southern Living® Plant Collection have glossy foliage that wows in fast-growing and easy-care forms. Add a comfy chair or hammock and a water feature to block unwanted noise, creating a backyard retreat that dad will appreciate and enjoy for years to come. $19.98-46.98 on http://www.PlantsByMail.com

A Plant Dad Will Dig: Discover the perfect gift for Dad, ideal for enhancing indoor spaces and later transforming into a stunning outdoor masterpiece with the Colorado Blue Spruce Gift Tree. This captivating tree, standing 18-24 inches tall, boasts silvery-green needles and fills the room with the enchanting scent of evergreen. As the years pass, this gift can find its home in the landscape, growing to mature heights of 50-75 feet in select US regions, creating lasting memories. Every gardener deserves the right tools. Treat Dad to the ergonomically designed and convenient Fiskars® Ergo Garden Tool Set, ensuring that gardening and maintenance tasks are manageable. $49.95-89.95. For more information, visit JacksonandPerkins.com.

For the Chef: We all know fresh herbs and vegetables make all the difference, and you can't get any fresher than homegrown. Seed collections are a great gift for dads who love growing their own veggies to make their cuisine extra special. The Park Seed Salsa Vegetable Seed Collection has everything needed to deliciously make homegrown salsa for the next party, gathering, or big game. For the right tools to grow delicious veggies, gift the tomato cages, pepper supports, and From Seed to Spoon premium app subscription to help Dad succeed in his garden. $24.95-$59.95. For more information, visit ParkSeed.com.

For a Healthy Garden: Want healthy soil without all the work? Harvest Gold Organics is a premium soil conditioner that works at the soil and roots to enhance plant health within 4-8 weeks. OMRI-certified for organic use, this effective amendment is naturally comprised of gold mine tailing, silica and other essential plant minerals. It promotes resilience, reduces maintenance and inputs, and is approved for houseplants, flowers, lawns, gardens, trees, and edibles. For more information, visit http://www.harvestgoldorganics.com.

For the Bird Lover: This spring, invite feathered friends to the yard with Centurion's new 3-in-1 bird feeder. Easy to mount and durable, this iron feeder has separate feeding tubes that accommodate three different types of bird seed. Use the clear tube for average seed, the smaller mesh section for thistle to attract finches, and the larger mesh section for peanuts or suet to attract woodpeckers, nuthatches, chickadees, and more. $19.95. For more information, visit Walmart.com.

So, whether your Father's Day gift recipient is a Super-Dad or Super-Chef kind of guy (or maybe both), get him a gift that will make others green with envy.

Garden Media specializes in home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries, offering innovative PR campaigns designed to secure top media placements and partnerships. For more information, visit http://www.gardenmediagroup.com.

SOURCE Garden Media Group