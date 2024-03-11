Garden Media Releases Guide to New Plants and Products for Spring 2024

The launch of these innovative and imaginative products is sure to ignite great excitement and simplify their lives Post this

Here is Garden Media's list of Garden Superstars for Spring 2024.

Knock Out® Roses: Meet the newest additions to The Knock Out® Family of Roses! Easy Bee-zy™ Knock Out® continuously produces bright, yellow blooms with long-lasting color. It offers a light citrus fragrance and a single-petal display that is alluring to pollinators. Performs best in Zones 4 - 11.

Orange Glow™ Knock Out® boasts double orange blooms touched with coral, pink, and yellow shades throughout the cuplike petals. Its rust resistance makes it a top performer in every climate and a standout on the West Coast. Performs best in Zones 5 - 11. Plant individually, in a group, or with other perennials, shrubs, or roses. For more information, visit https://www.knockoutroses.com.

For the Love Birds: This spring, invite feathered friends to the yard with Centurion's new 3-in-1 bird feeder. Easy to mount and durable, this iron feeder has separate feeding tubes that accommodate three different types of bird seed. Use the clear tube for average seed, the smaller mesh section for thistle to attract finches, and the larger mesh section for peanuts or suet to attract woodpeckers, nuthatches, chickadees, and more. For more information, visit Walmart.com.

Bring the Outdoors In: Gardeners are surrounded by an abundance of outdoor forage plant material, so why not snip a few stems to bring in and enjoy? The new OASIS® Forage Create kit makes it easy. This all-inclusive kit has everything needed to elevate the foraging experience from snips to an eco-pot. Add a new botanical forage messenger bag to carry tools and materials on the go. For more information, visit http://www.oasisforageproducts.com

A Cherry Tomato Worthy of the Whopper Name: A new addition to the Park Seed Whopper collection, Park's Junior Whopper Red is a hybrid pink cherry tomato with a beefsteak taste. The plant sets 1/2 ounce round deep-red fruits with crack-resistant skins. This pint-sized nutrient-rich superfood is a good source of vitamins C, A, and potassium. A warm-season vegetable best grown in full sun, Park's Junior Whopper Red is disease-resistant and produces loads of fruit. For more information, visit http://www.ParkSeed.com.

Award-Winning Showstopping Blooms: The Superbissima Wine Red Petunia showcases rose-colored blossoms with pronounced veins, ruffled petals, and frilly edges. This prolific flowering plant boasts substantial, 6-inch blooms that generously cover its foliage. Ideal for planting in garden beds, borders, containers, and window boxes, it provides a continuous display all season long. Additionally, it attracts bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. For more information, visit http://www.ParkSeed.com.

Colorful Harmony in Bloom: Like peanut butter and jelly, some plants are just a perfect match. Take the new Big Ben climbing rose and Monarda Balmy™ Lilac Bee Balm. Both love full sun, are fragrant, and have harmonizing colors that create a vibrant display. Exclusive to the U.S. only at Jackson & Perkins, Big Ben features clusters of 4" double flowers, loaded with up to 25 petals in shades of white, cream, and yellow. Known for its sweet scent, it will put on a show from late spring to late fall. Plant the Monarda Balmy™ Lilac Bee Balm in front of the rose. This perennial blooms late spring through summer and is beloved by bees, hummingbirds, and butterflies. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonandPerkins.com.

Sweet Nectar for Pollinators: Butterfly Candy™ Li'l Lavender™ is guaranteed to bring a pop of color, a burst of fragrance, and fluttering friends to the garden. Dense clusters of lavender blooms create a feast for butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds from spring to fall. With the National Garden Bureau declaring 2024 as the Year of the Buddleia, this compact variety adds a touch of on-trend charm to borders, containers, or even a low hedge. Ideal for Zones 5 – 10. Size at maturity is 2-3' tall and wide. For more information, visit http://www.ButterflyCandy.com.

An Azalea Like No Other: Autumn Moonstruck™ Encore® Azalea will steal the spotlight in the landscape with stable variegated foliage adorned with hints of gold, an unusual shade for azaleas. This evergreen erupts in a wave of pure white, semi-double blooms in spring. Summer ushers in another round of luminous blossoms, followed by a grand finale in autumn, when Autumn Moonstruck™ paints the landscape with a profusion of white. Ideal for Zones 7a – 10b. Size at maturity is 5' tall by 4' wide. For more information, visit http://www.EncoreAzalea.com.

Harvest Gold: Want healthy soil without all the work? Harvest Gold Organics is a premium soil conditioner that works at the soil and roots to enhance plant health within 4-8 weeks. OMRI-certified for organic use, this effective amendment is naturally comprised of gold mine tailing, silica and other essential plant minerals. It promotes resilience, reduces maintenance and inputs, and is approved for houseplants, flowers, lawns, gardens, trees, and edibles. For more information, visit http://www.harvestgoldorganics.com.

Vibrant Oasis of Color: Nice & Easy™ Yucca is a transformational take on the traditional yucca with its creamy white-edged leaves, accented with hints of pink in cooler climates. This low-maintenance, cold-hardy yucca is a compact delight, ideal for smaller spaces and container plantings. Add a touch of Southwestern flair to gardens in Zones 8 – 11. Size at maturity is 4 – 6' tall by 3 – 5' wide. For more information, visit http://www.SunsetPlantCollection.com.

