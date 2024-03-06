Garner Appliance & Mattress Unveils New Raleigh Showroom

"With more than four decades in the community, our longevity is a testimony to local customers who appreciate having a hometown appliance retailer for premium brands and white-glove service," said Co-owner and President Amgad Saad. Post this

"We're excited to unveil our new location and invite customers to experience our unique appliance showroom," said Co-owner and President Amgad Saad. "With more than four decades in the community, our longevity is a testimony to local customers who appreciate having a hometown appliance retailer for premium brands and white-glove service."

Saad is a second-generation co-owner who started in the family business in 1982 while in high school before joining full-time in 1988 upon graduation from East Carolina University. The business was founded in 1977 by his father, Mones Saad, as a small television and electronics repair business. Over the years, it has grown into Garner Appliance & Mattress, with three locations, 31 employees, and more than 1,000 deliveries monthly.

Through all the trends, changing tastes, and product innovations over five decades, Garner Appliance & Mattress remains a pillar of the local business community as the top family-run, independent appliance retailer in central North Carolina. It is distinct from big box retailers as a vendor-neutral dealer not bound to specific manufacturers. The family retailer offers customers one-on-one, tailored shopping experiences that include product demonstrations designed to fit their lifestyle.

Family runs deep at Garner Appliance & Mattress. Saad's sister, Rita Hines, is co-owner and treasurer. She also serves on an independent retailer advisory board. Her two sons work in the warehouse, and her daughter has been a receptionist. Amgad's son, Simon, also works in the family business.

Garner Appliance & Mattress is proud to be a part of the local community and treats customers like the family and neighbors they are. The new showroom in Raleigh was designed by local architect Tony Lineberry and David Rodriquez, a specialty retail appliance designer. Upfit was completed by local general contractor Gurkin Construction Group.

Garner Appliance & Mattress is a second-generation, family-owned business that has proudly served as the Triangle region's hometown luxury mattress and specialty appliance store since 1977. As an independent retailer, Garner Appliance & Mattress stands apart and endures by remaining true to its core values: a commitment to selling high-quality products with integrity, a belief in meeting and exceeding the needs of customers, and the caring, understanding, and personal touch brought to every experience. Visit the new showroom at 6103 Capital Boulevard in Raleigh, where shoppers can experience the latest in appliance innovations with 10 live kitchen galleries and other product demonstration spaces. Garner Appliance & Mattress also operates a store at 875 US-70 in Garner, N.C., and an outlet at 6310 Plantation Center Drive in Raleigh.

