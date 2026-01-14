Garnet Dentech Advances Global K-Orthodontics with 99.998% Pure Sapphire Bracket Technology

Garnet Dentech is expanding its international presence by showcasing Korea's advanced orthodontic technology through ultra-clear sapphire-based solutions. The company addresses the growing demand for aesthetic, aligner-compatible treatments while building long-term global partnerships based on trust. With vertically integrated manufacturing and product development, Garnet Dentech delivers a complete orthodontic solution portfolio to support predictable clinical outcomes worldwide.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Garnet Dentech, a leading specialist in orthodontic medical devices, announced its initiative to expand its global presence by introducing advanced K-Orthodontics solutions using 99.998% pure sapphire technology.

Premium Sapphire Brackets for Aesthetic Orthodontic Care

Garnet Dentech's flagship Absolute Sapphire Bracket is manufactured from 99.998% high-purity monocrystalline sapphire, delivering exceptional optical clarity and durability. The bracket maintains a virtually transparent, stain-resistant appearance throughout treatment, addressing the growing demand for aesthetic orthodontic solutions.

Designed to meet the aesthetic expectations of adult patients, particularly women who prioritize cosmetic and discreet orthodontic treatment, the system enables effective clinical outcomes without the visual impact of conventional metal appliances. In addition to aesthetics, the system features a low-friction slot design and a specialized Retention Base System, supporting efficient tooth movement and stable bonding performance.

An Essential Partner for Clear Aligner Therapy

As global demand for clear aligner treatment continues to rise, Garnet Dentech's Super Clear Sapphire Brackets have emerged as an effective complementary solution. Offering uniform transparency comparable to clear aligners, the brackets allow clinicians to manage complex tooth movements that may be difficult to achieve with aligners alone, without compromising aesthetic consistency.

Global Expansion Rooted in "Truth & Friendship"

Guided by its core philosophy of "Truth & Friendship," Garnet Dentech continues to expand its international network through long-term, trust-based partnerships with local distributors and dental professionals.

With fully integrated manufacturing and development capabilities, Garnet Dentech delivers a comprehensive, full-solution orthodontic portfolio, including:

K-Brackets: Self-ligating systems designed to enhance efficiency and reduce treatment time

Micro-Implants: Precision-engineered anchorage solutions for complex orthodontic cases

Orthodontic Consumables: High-quality NiTi archwires, elastics, and clinical instruments

A company representative stated, "Garnet Dentech is not only a manufacturer, but also a long-term partner to the global orthodontic community. By combining Korea's precision manufacturing capabilities with a commitment to clinical excellence, we aim to help define the next standard in orthodontic care worldwide."

About Garnet Dentech

Garnet Dentech is a global manufacturer of orthodontic medical devices dedicated to quality, technology, and patient-centered innovation. From advanced sapphire bracket systems to micro-implant anchorage solutions, the company delivers clinically reliable products that support predictable treatment outcomes for dental professionals worldwide.

