Gartner® Recognizes Trustgrid Extranet-as-a-Service in Multiple Hype Cycles™

The Trustgrid Extranet-as-a-Service platform enables SaaS applications and managed services providers to get away from the challenges of supporting physical infrastructure: routers, firewalls, and VPN appliances.

With a user experience similar to public cloud infrastructure, thousands of network connections can be easily managed from a cloud portal. Trustgrid Extranet-as-a-Service removes the need for network and DevOps admins to have advanced networking expertise, resulting in easier deployment, maintenance, and support of third-party networks.

As a service running over any internet connection, Trustgrid Extranet-as-a-Service can also remove the expense of dedicated lines like MPLS.

"Extranets have been a key part of application infrastructure for decades. With the emergence of Extranet-as-a-Service offerings, we're finally seeing the modernization of these systems. Trustgrid has led this evolution since 2017," said Trustgrid's Chief Executive Officer, Joe Gleinser.

Trustgrid Extranet-as-a-Service, Zero Trust Networking, and XaaS offer several advantages over legacy extranets, enabling SaaS applications and managed service providers to:

✔ Create secure cloud-to-on-premises networks quickly.

✔ Avoid service interruptions with 99.99% uptime.

✔ Lower connectivity costs by 50%.

✔ Deploy new sites 75% faster.

The Gartner® Hype Cycle™ is a representation of the lifecycle of technology products and provides a visual framework for understanding the maturity, adoption, and applications of technology.

This is the first time that Extranet-as-a-Service has appeared in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™.

Trustgrid gives SaaS application providers a way to connect their centralized applications to customer environments and data at scale. The Trustgrid platform integrates the best elements of software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), Zero Trust remote user access (ZTNA), and edge computing technologies to manage connectivity, delivery, and the application lifecycle across any environment.

Gartner® does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner's research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

