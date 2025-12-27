When Gary Barve heard the final, mastered version of his own 6 minute cover song "Unchained Melody," he said "it brought emotions of happiness and at the same time nearly brought a tear to my eye." Post this

If there is one phrase that sums up the music of the dynamic 41 year old American Arizona-based singer and Republican 2028 Presidential candidate Gary Barve, it is this: Think Big.

An aficionado of the American songbook and karaoke favorites, this year Gary Barve began releasing cover songs under the music artist name Gary Barve For USA President.

His first released single was "Perfect", originally sung by Ed Sheeran. Soon after, he released Enrique Iglesias's "Hero," Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," and Coldplay's "Fix You" available worldwide on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal and many more music channels. Gary Barve's songs have been played on radio stations in The United States of America, Sweden, England, Columbia, Spain and many more countries.

Whoa, my love, my darling

I've hungered for your touch

A long, lonely time

And time goes by so slowly

And time can do so much

Are you still mine?

I need your love

I need your love

God speed your love to me

Gary Barve's inspiration for his latest music recording Unchained Melody - The 6 Minute Version came from the version by Elvis, whom he calls "The One And Only King Of Music And The American Music Legend." Presley's famous 1977 performances of the song, featuring just Elvis and his piano, are widely regarded for their emotional resonance, showing a singer with a powerful voice and a personality that is truly magnetic, larger than life and electrifying.

Gary Barve wanted to channel that emotiveness of Elvis in his own rendition. Indeed, when he heard the final, mastered version of his own 6 minute cover song "Unchained Melody," he said "it brought emotions of happiness and at the same time nearly brought a tear to my eye."

Also like Elvis, Gary Barve's version of Unchained Melody includes just his vocals and the keyboard. In fact, all of Gary Barve's music recordings include just his vocals and either keyboard or guitar, recorded at his friend Dave Paris's The Wall Of Sound Productions Recording Studio in the great state of Iowa.

These simple music arrangements create an honesty to Gary Barve's performances: there is no AI, and there is simple instrumentation sharing Gary Barve's artistic vocal melody that emotionally and artistically resonates with his listeners.

A relative newcomer to recording and publishing music, with no formal music coaching to speak of, Gary Barve isn't letting that stop him. Gary Barve, a huge supporter of our President Donald J. Trump, takes inspiration from President Donald J. Trump's 2008 book, Think Big, which he calls "the greatest book ever written, after The Bible." Gary Barve has taken the motto of that book to heart, and releases his music with the highest hopes in mind, including the possibility of chart-topping success.

Gary Barve feels that music is his passionate artistic form of expression. He wants his listeners to feel the same emotion he feels when listening to "Unchained Melody." He wants them to feel the power of potential and optimism. He wants them to feel that, in America – "The Greatest Country In The World," Gary Barve says – anything is possible. As long as you think big, take calculated risks and wise relatively reckless risks, love what you do, never give up and stay loyal to our flag and to our country, The Greatest Country In The World The United States Of America.

Gary Barve is also the author of his book One Nation Under God available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Apple iBooks, and he is about to launch his first Luxury Sweet Perfume For Women and Strength Cologne For Men brand in The USA that will most probably be named The President From Gary Barve.

Listen to "Unchained Melody" from Gary Barve For USA President at the links below, and follow Gary Barve on his website and social media.

