Gary Barve For USA President Passionately Mesmerizes Music Lovers Worldwide With His Beautiful Romantic Sensual Original Song LOVE HEARTBEAT

The essence of Global Successful Phenomenal Creative Music Artist Gary Barve For USA President's melodious song LOVE HEARTBEAT resonates sensually and beautifully with the words romance and love via Gary Barve For USA President's creative lyrical genius. Post this

Global Successful Phenomenal Creative Music Artist Gary Barve For USA President has a powerful message for all American people and music lovers across the World with his latest original song 'LOVE HEARTBEAT'.

This prolific creative music artist has been winning the hearts and minds of Millions of music lovers with his cover song soundtracks, like his HIT cover song Lonely originally from the music sensation Justin Bieber and his HIT cover song Can't Help Falling In Love originally from The One And Only King Of Music And The American Music Legend Elvis Presley. These two cover songs from music artist Gary Barve For USA President have played about 6000 times on many radio stations mainly in The United States Of America and also in Germany, England and Canada with about 15 Million Music Lovers tuning in, in just the previous 6 weeks!

But now Gary Barve For USA President has come up with his very first original song to amaze and mesmerize passionate music lovers. The essence of his song LOVE HEARTBEAT resonates sensually and beautifully with the words romance and love via Gary Barve For USA President's creative lyrical genius.

In the words of Gary Barve For USA President:

"My beautiful romantic emotional original song Love Heartbeat is available worldwide now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, VEVO and more.

This Official Music Video Love Heartbeat has a about $0 (Zero Dollars) Budget.

The lighting, camerawork, singing, screenplay, choreography, editing and acting in this Official Music Video Love Heartbeat is from me Music Artist Gary Barve For USA President.

It took me about 40 minutes (from about 12:30 AM CST to 1:10 AM CST on Thursday April 2, 2026) to compose the lyrics for my first original song titled LOVE HEARTBEAT, including giving this song melody tune and rhythm.

The first 10 minutes, nothing came to mind. Lyrics did not rhyme, rhythm would not make melody.

The next 10 minutes were better.

The last 20 minutes were pure magic!

I never really felt I could be an original songwriter.

I am happy that I tried and persevered.

I actually really enjoyed the creative process!

My first original song LOVE HEARTBEAT is a Vocals and Piano only song.

Thank you to my friend and successful music artist Roger DJ Rampage McNair (He has worked with music sensations Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Busta Rhymes and Flava Flav) for being my official Music And Entertainment Manager.

Thank you to my friend Emanuele Filippi for his beautiful piano play.

Thank you to my friend and talented Sound Engineer Nick from The Nashvox Recording Studio in Nashville, TN for helping me with Music Production.

Vocals for Love Heartbeat are from me music artist Gary Barve For USA President.

Listen in with headphones. Enjoy!"

Gary Barve is also officially running for President of The United States of America in the 2028 election as a Republican supporter of our country the greatest country in the world The United States Of America and as a believer in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and has interviewed with about 50 awesome patriotic National and Regional Media Networks in The United States Of America. Gary Barve is a published author of his year 2025 book One Nation Under God available worldwide on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Apple iBooks, he is an entrepreneur with his Luxury Sweet Perfume For Women and Strength Cologne For Men line named The President From Gary Barve releasing Nationwide in The United States Of America in the year 2026 and he will star in a Hollywood Movie named GOD in the year 2026. The crux of the script for this movie GOD written by Gary Barve has already released worldwide.

Click On This Link Below For LONELY From Gary Barve For USA President Official Music Video:

https://youtu.be/Lgy6KDSZLfg?si=ZPfICFblMbV37cWe

Click On This Link Below For CAN'T HELP FALLING IN LOVE From Gary Barve For USA President Official Music Video:

https://youtu.be/8e4VAFalvmY?si=qK3slcAnEORBNUdK

You can connect with Gary Barve For USA President at [email protected] or at Gary Barves personal phone number 850 737 3772.

Media Contact

Gary Barve, Gary Barve Creative, 1 8507373772, [email protected]

SOURCE Gary Barve Creative