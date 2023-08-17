Gary Bultman Joins Eagle Harbor Technologies to Advise on Integrating Pulsed Power into Semiconductor Manufacturing

"EHT brings a unique physics-based approach to developing new pulsed-power systems for plasma control in semiconductor processing tools." Tweet this

"I'm excited to be working with the EHT executive team," shared Gary Bultman. "EHT brings a unique physics-based approach to developing new pulsed-power systems for plasma control in semiconductor processing tools. I am enthusiastic about contributing to EHT's successful growth strategy by helping them identify new funding opportunities and commercialize their technology in the semiconductor industry."

Prior to joining EHT, Mr. Bultman served as SVP of Strategic Development for Lam Research and president of Lam Capital. In these roles, his primary responsibilities included corporate strategy, alignment of business unit strategies, mergers and acquisitions, technology licensing and corporate venture investment. Over his 12 years with Lam, the company successfully transitioned from being a key player in the etch market to achieving global leadership in the semiconductor equipment industry.

Throughout his 14-year tenure at KLA, Mr. Bultman served in various CXO, GM, and SVP roles, playing a crucial part in the executive committee's efforts to drive top-line growth. His responsibilities encompassed leading acquisitions, establishing joint ventures, nurturing new business incubation, driving venture investments, and exploring markets beyond the core business focus. Before joining KLA, Mr. Bultman spent 10 years at Applied Materials, where he held leadership positions in engineering, marketing, and sales. He obtained his bachelor's degree in Nuclear Engineering from Kansas State University.

The addition of Mr. Bultman underscores the company's commitment to strategic leadership and market-driven innovation. Their deep expertise in solid-state pulsed power systems, coupled with a profound understanding of the semiconductor industry's intricacies, will propel EHT's commercialization efforts to new heights.

About Eagle Harbor Technologies:

Eagle Harbor Technologies (EHT) is a leading provider of advanced pulsed-power systems. Dedicated to revolutionizing solid-state pulsed-power technology, EHT designs and manufactures innovative solutions to provide their customers with precision waveform control. With a focus on the semiconductor industry, EHT's solid-state pulsed power systems offer game-changing capabilities for plasma control in the semiconductor manufacturing processes.

