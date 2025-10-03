Gary Mayo Named President of Harmony Homes in Las Vegas

"I am excited to join the Rhodes entities, and to work alongside one of Las Vegas's foremost individual developers, Jim Rhodes, as we develop his vision of creating the most exemplary communities in the Las Vegas Valley. Post this

In his new role, Mr. Mayo will spearhead the development of two new large-scale residential projects for the Rhodes entities - the development of 3,500 lots on over 2200 acres on Blue Diamond Hill, and a development in Golden Valley, Arizona with a first phase of 363 homes – which products will include everything from homes for first-time buyers, to active adult communities, luxury and executive residences, resort-residential, as well as custom lots and homes.

"Gary's extensive experience, dedication, and insights into market-driven residential and landscape amenity architecture make him the ideal choice to lead our homebuilding division into its next chapter of growth," said Jim Rhodes. "His leadership at Toll Brothers and expertise in all facets of residential development, construction, operations, and sales bring tremendous value to our organization. We are delighted to welcome Gary to our team of proven industry leaders."

About Harmony Homes

Harmony Homes is a Las Vegas-based homebuilder dedicated to crafting high-quality homes and vibrant neighborhoods that enhance the lives of its residents. With a commitment to innovative design, superior craftsmanship, and exceptional service, Harmony Homes has become one of Southern Nevada's most trusted builders. Founded in 2008 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Harmony Homes is one of the largest privately owned homebuilders in Southern Nevada, delivering hundreds of high-quality, buyer-inspired homes each year across the Las Vegas Valley and Arizona.

Lisa Mayo-DeRiso, Harmony Homes Media Relations, 1 702-403-7779, [email protected], https://harmonyhomes.com

