Gas Monkey Garage Gears Up for SEMA 2023 Show with Four Custom Cars

"We've poured our blood and sweat into these cars, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of automotive customization." - Richard Rawlings Post this

The four cars set to steal the show at SEMA 2023 are:

Testa – A legendary Ferrari Testarossa reimagined like only Gas Monkey Garage could. This full EV conversion has center seat steering and top of the line parts from Brembo, Bilstein, Legacy EV, XKGlow, Vossen, and General Tire. The Testa will be featured in the Legacy EV booth.

GMC C1500 Pickup Truck – A full Gas Monkey Garage build from the ground up utilizing every modern-day technology and component, including a GM Performance crate engine sourced by Scoggin Dickeys, Holley fuel injection, Ultimate Headers and Magnaflow exhaust systems, LME Racing intake, TCI chassis, Airlift 3P air ride system, Currie rear-end, Wilwood brakes, AMD body and bed, Titans of CNC grill and badges, NTX Audio/Hertz sound system, Slosh Tubz seat frames, and Axalta paint. The GMC C1500 will be on display at the Scoggin Dickeys/Chevrolet Performance booth.

812 Superfast Ferrari – Where does a completely thrashed super car go to be reborn? Gas Monkey Garage, that's where. This $600,000 super car finds a new life by the hands of the Gas Monkey's. Reimagined by Richard Rawlings , the full carbon body conversion and performance upgrades using all up to date styling techniques from Creative Bespoke will be displayed at the MV Forged booth.

Dodge RAM TRX – Brand new TRX with a modern-day overlanding build by Richard Rawlings and Gas Monkey Garage's crew using Ranch ATC, Wilwood brakes, JTX Forge Wheels, and NTX Audio. The TRX will be located at the Ranch ATC booth at SEMA.

Richard Rawlings, the face behind Gas Monkey Garage, expressed his excitement about their SEMA 2023 showcase, saying, "We've poured our blood and sweat into these cars, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of automotive customization. This year we are excited to unveil four of our latest creations, not just to the public attending, but to our global audience and fans."

Richard Rawlings, an American entrepreneur, television personality, and car enthusiast founded Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, Texas in 2004. The garage was brought to global stardom by the Discovery Channel's reality television series Fast N' Loud, which premiered in 2012 and showcased Richard's passion for restoring and flipping classic cars. Between owning multiple restaurants/venues, having his own Tequila and Energy Drink, global apparel brand, and sponsoring some of the top names in motorsport racing, Richard Rawlings is no stranger to tackling projects he's passionate about head on.

Gas Monkey Garage's presence at the SEMA 2023 Show promises to be an unforgettable experience for attendees. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the Gas Monkey Garage team, including Richard Rawlings himself, and get an up-close look at the four remarkable vehicles on display at the following booths:

Legacy EV

Scoggin Dickeys/Chevrolet Performance

MV Forged

Ranch ATC

For more information about Gas Monkey Garage and their SEMA 2023 showcase, please visit www.gasmonkeygarage.com.

About Gas Monkey Garage

Gas Monkey Garage, owned by entrepreneur Richard Rawlings, launched in Dallas, Texas in 2004. The shop, popularized by the Discovery Channel series Fast N' Loud, the channel's number one show for 8 years, customizes classic and hot-rod automobiles and has gained a worldwide reputation for its meticulous attention to detail and innovative approach to automotive projects. Additional TV series, Misfit Garage, Garage Rehab, Demolition Theatre, and Shop Class were launched with Rawlings as the creative director and executive producer. Over the years, Gas Monkey Garage has partnered with many brands, including Dodge, Miller Lite, Gorilla Pro, as well as NASCAR, several drag racing teams, and the Isle of Man TT Races. Gas Monkey Garage currently premiers multiple episodes of their automotive projects each week across their YouTube and social media platforms.

