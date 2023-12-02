Gasparilla Music Festival Moves to New Venue February 16-18

"We are excited to take our festival experience to a whole new level!" - David Cox Post this

A limited quantity of deeply discounted "Early Bird" tickets will go on sale on December 5 and will be available online at www.gmftickets.com. The presale ticket prices are

GA 2-DAY EB (Fri/Sat) $60.00

GA 2-DAY EB (Sat/Sun) $60.00

GA 3-Day EB $75.00

VIP 2-DAY EB (Fri/Sat) $150.00

VIP 2-Day EB (Sat/Sun) $150.00

VIP 3-Day EB $200.00

For more info, please contact the Gasparilla Music Foundation at [email protected]

About the Gasparilla Music Festival

The Gasparilla Music Festival is entering its 13th year and is produced by the 501(c)(3) Gasparilla Music Foundation. The 2024 festival will take place February 16-18 in Julian B Lane Riverfront Park and will feature 50 bands performing on 5 stages. From 1pm-3pm on Sunday February 18, the festival will host its Kids Fest inside the festival with family friendly performers and an interactive zone at the Kids Fest Stage. The festival includes a broad range of musical genres, and past festival performers at the Gasparilla Music Festival have included Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Nas, Cage the Elephant, The Roots, Portugal the Man and hundreds more. The independent and volunteer driven festival has been voted Tampa Bay's #1 festival in each of its 12 years and includes a critically acclaimed lineup of food options.

Those interested in participating at the festival, please email

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

About the Gasparilla Music Foundation

The Gasparilla Music Foundation is a Tampa based 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization founded in 2011 that produces the Gasparilla Music Festival each year during the Gasparilla season in downtown Tampa. In addition to the festival, the organization operates year round throughout Tampa Bay supporting music education through its Recycled Tunes program and promoting local musicians through its GMF Productions program. During 2023, the foundation provided 525 instruments and repairs to 42 Title 1 schools in Tampa Bay and provided over $135,000 in paid performance opportunities to local professional artists. The foundation is supported by proceeds from the festival, from its sponsors, and through its membership group Higher Ground. To learn more about becoming a member of Higher Ground, please visit www.gmfhigherground.com

Michelle Gutenstein, Gasparilla Music Foundation, 1 8137088423, [email protected], www.gasparillamusic.com

