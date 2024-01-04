Gasparilla Music Festival Releases Daily Lineup for Feb 16-18

Gasparilla Music Festival 2024 has released its much anticipated daily lineup Post this

Other new artists added to the lineup include Pusha Preme, along with an eclectic mix of local and regional talent spread across three days and four stages including sets by Nashville based, singer-songwriter Kelsey Hickman, Midwest Indie-Folk rockers Dawson Hallow, as well as local/regional acts Displace, GoldenEra, Madwoman, Raspberry Pie, Pet Lizard, Aych & Friends, DJ Sandman, Vision Crystal, Doug South, Divine AF, Zeta The Babe, Shelby Bond, Fil Pate, and more. View the full GMF 2024 lineup additions below.

The daily lineup will see headlining sets on Friday by Louis The Child and Big Gigantic, along with a special performance from Tampa native Aidan Bissett. Saturday's stages will feature Young The Giant, Coin, Trevor Hall, Digable Planets and more. Sunday's featured acts include Lake Street Dive, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Yonder Mountain String Band, and more. View the full daily lineup below.

The festival's primary stages include the Riverfront Stage, the Fortune Stage, the Roberts City Stage, and the Row House stage with each providing with festival attendees intimate opportunities to experience a diverse mix of bands from all over (see attached map). Also new at the 2024 festival will be its Roberts City Village featuring a marketplace, libations and live art installations and an expanded Bike Valet service near the main entrance. The festival will be hosting its Silent Disco on Friday and Saturday nights and its family friendly Kids Fest on Sunday starting at 1pm.

The final band lineup with the full schedule of dates and times will be released soon. Additionally, the festival will announce its award winning food lineup, transportation and lodging details, and more exciting festival activations in the coming weeks. Full weekend passes along with single day tickets are available now starting at $45 at www.gmftickets.com

About Gasparilla Music Festival:

GMF is produced by the Gasparilla Music Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2011. Proceeds from the annual festival benefit youth music education and local professional musicians, and the organization works year round providing music instruments to Title 1 schools in the Tampa Bay area. Past performers have included The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Nas, Billy Strings, The Revivalists, Gary Clark Jr, Modest Mouse, Cage the Elephant and hundreds more. The foundation receives support from Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, the Arts Council of Hillsborough County, the Florida Department of Cultural Affairs, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay and Suncoast Credit Union Foundation. It is also supported by its sponsors and its Higher Ground members (www.gmfhigherground.com). For more information about the Gasparilla Music Festival, visit www.gasparillamusic.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram.

