Gasparilla Music Festival Releases First Wave of Bands for February 16-18

The festival's primary stages include the Riverfront Stage, the Fortune Stage, the Roberts City Stage, and the Row House stage with each providing with festival attendees intimate opportunities to experience a diverse mix of bands from all over (see attached map). Also new at the 2024 festival will be its Robert's City Village featuring a marketplace, libations and live art installations and an expanded Bike Valet service near the main entrance. The festival will be hosting its Silent Disco on Friday and Saturday nights and its family friendly Kids Fest on Sunday starting at 1pm.

Notable acts in the first wave lineup announcement include Young the Giant (Saturday night), Louis the Child (playground set) (Friday night), Big Gigantic (Friday night), and Lake Street Dive (Sunday night). (full first wave list below)

The full lineup of bands along with the full schedule of dates and times will be released soon. Additionally, the festival will announcing its award winning food lineup, transportation and lodging details, and more exciting festival activations in the coming weeks. Tickets are now available starting at $45 at www.gmftickets.com

About Gasparilla Music Festival:

GMF is produced by the Gasparilla Music Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2011. Proceeds from the annual festival benefit youth music education and local professional musicians, and the organization works year round providing music instruments to Title 1 schools in the Tampa Bay area. Past performers have included The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Nas, Billy Strings, The Revivalists, Sofi Tukker, Gary Clark Jr, Modest Mouse, Cage the Elephant and hundreds more. The foundation receives support from Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, the Arts Council of Hillsborough County, the Florida Department of Cultural Affairs, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay and Suncoast Credit Union Foundation. It is also supported by its sponsors and its Higher Ground members (www.gmfhigherground.com). For more information about the Gasparilla Music Festival, visit www.gasparillamusic.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram.

