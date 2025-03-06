Gastric Cancer Foundation Opens Applications for Early-Stage Funding

The Foundation is now accepting letters of interest for seed funding of research aimed at discovering new therapies and diagnostics.

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Gastric Cancer Foundation (GCF) has announced the opening of its 2025 grant program. The foundation will award $200,000 in seed funding to U.S-based researchers focused on discovering early detection diagnostics and developing innovative therapies for treatment of gastric (stomach) cancer. GCF is now accepting letters of intent from interested researchers.

The GCF grant program is designed to provide early-stage funding for promising research projects. Applications are open to all eligible researchers, with a special emphasis on junior faculty who have earned their final degree within the last 10 years. Each recipient will be awarded a one-time grant of up to $100,000.

Researchers interested in applying for a grant must submit a letter of intent no later than April 7 to [email protected].

Invited applicants will be notified shortly after and asked to submit full applications by June 13. All grant applications will be reviewed by at least two scientific advisors, with final decisions made by the GCF Board of Directors in September. For more details, review the grant process overview.

The Gastric Cancer Foundation's grant program is part of its larger mission to fund research that leads to new treatments and cures for gastric cancer. Past recipients of seed grants have used their funding to generate critical preliminary data, enabling them to submit competitive applications for larger research grants.

"We recognize the serious challenges and uncertainty facing researchers at this time," said Paul Gottsegen, Board Chair. "Our foundation remains fully committed to supporting the energetic pursuit of new and better options for the diagnosis and treatment of stomach cancer. There is no time to waste in the fight to defeat this awful disease."

Last year GCF awarded two $100,000 seed grants. Zheng Chen, MD, PhD, of the University of Miami received funding for a study of WEE1, a specific protein signaling axis that's known to be particularly active in H. pylori-driven gastric cancer. Raghav Sundar, MD, PhD, of Yale School of Medicine was awarded a grant for research aimed at understanding the differences between early-onset and average-onset gastric cancer.

Since its founding in 2009, the Gastric Cancer Foundation has awarded more than $4 million in funding for gastric cancer research, providing critical support for a cancer that receives less than 1% of all federal funding for cancer research. In addition to seed grants, GCF established the first HIPAA-compliant Gastric Cancer Registry and a Research Scholar Award to support talented young scientists pursuing research that could lead to new cures. The foundation's recent Impact Report summarizes its programs and achievements.

For more information about the Foundation, visit gastriccancer.org or follow us on X and Facebook.

