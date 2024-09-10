Gastrointestinal Specialists of Troy, Michigan Taps Oshi Health to Expand Practice Access and Multidisciplinary Care Options

"This partnership shows the many ways that Oshi can work with community GI practices to build seamless, hybrid collaborative care models that serve patients while creating a stronger, future-proofed practice," said Dr. Sameer Berry, Chief Medical Officer of Oshi Health. Post this

The partnership will immediately scale Gastrointestinal Specialists' current practice to offer patients virtual access to a broad range of specialists—including licensed advanced practice providers, registered dietitians, behavioral health specialists, and care coordinators. With appointments available within days and covered by most national health plans, Gastrointestinal Specialists' patients can now access Oshi's virtual GI center of excellence for fast consultation, medication management, support between visits, and personalized dietary and gut-brain interventions that are essential to gaining symptom control – all care that can be optimally delivered virtually.

"Gastrointestinal Specialists has a long, proud history of being at the forefront of advances in digestive health and is committed to providing the finest in patient-centered medical care," said Dr. Jared Bortman, President of Gastrointestinal Specialists. "By adding Oshi's proven multidisciplinary virtual care as a complement to our existing services, our patients will have further access to effective, efficient, timely, and affordable care."

This partnership between Oshi and Gastrointestinal Specialists will supplement in-person interactions through on-demand support from Oshi's team, shown to reinforce care plan adherence and provide early intervention for flare-ups. In addition to enhancing Gastrointestinal Specialists' own services and increasing their capacity to serve new and existing patients, Oshi teams will also refer patients to their offices for in-person visits and necessary procedures.

"This partnership shows the many ways that Oshi can work with community GI practices to build seamless, hybrid collaborative care models that serve patients while creating a stronger, future-proofed practice," said Dr. Sameer Berry, Chief Medical Officer of Oshi Health. "Oshi's proven multidisciplinary digestive care enables gastroenterologists to reach more patients more efficiently while ensuring they get the symptom relief and support they expect."

Gastrointestinal health is a widespread issue in America, with 2 out of 3 people living with a digestive disease or disorder and most struggling with the physical and emotional burdens of their chronic disease. It has emerged as one of the top three most expensive conditions for employers and insurers, contributing to rising medical claim costs, largely because of the lack of access to effective whole-person interventions that local clinics are poorly staffed and not reimbursed to provide.

Data published at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, American Telemedicine Association, American College of Gastroenterology, and American Gastroenterological Association has shown that 92% of Oshi patients achieve symptom control in less than four months. This clinical trial also demonstrated that Oshi's care resulted in total medical cost savings of $10,292 per patient, driven by decreases in avoidable imaging, ER visits, and medication utilization.

Oshi Health's integrated GI care model works alongside forward-thinking GI practices to provide effective relief through evidence-based, whole-person integrated care, including dietary, psychosocial, and behavioral interventions. Recent investments made by the American Gastroenterology Association (AGA) and the American College Gastroenterology (ACG) into Oshi Health validate the growing importance of these virtual and brick-and-mortar partnerships to deliver whole-person multidisciplinary care to patients.

About Gastrointestinal Specialists, PC of Troy, Michigan

Gastrointestinal Specialists is a premier independent gastroenterology practice with 14 providers in southeast Michigan. Its board-certified gastroenterologists and staff are dedicated to providing high quality, affordable care to the community and enabling the most cutting-edge care solutions. For more information, visit http://www.GIDrs.com.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is a completely redesigned digestive healthcare experience that transforms access to care, the patient experience, clinical outcomes, and healthcare economics. In a high-touch virtual care delivery model, Oshi Health provides diagnosis and integrated care for digestive conditions and empowers people to achieve lasting control of their symptoms. As the only national interdisciplinary GI medical practice, Oshi Health works with innovative employers, health insurance partners, health systems, and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit http://www.oshihealth.com.

