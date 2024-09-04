Gate 15 Partners with Cyware to Enhance Cybersecurity and Homeland Security Resilience

Gate 15's Resilience and Intelligence Portal (GRIP) now leverages the robust capabilities available in Cyware's Collaborate platform to provide the homeland security community with all-hazards technology-enhanced, human-driven analysis products. The GRIP enables security teams to adopt a threat-informed, risk-based approach to ensure that they and their organizations are aware of the latest threats, risks, best practices and ideas in resilience.

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gate 15's Resilience and Intelligence Portal (GRIP) now leverages the robust capabilities available in Cyware's Collaborate platform to provide the homeland security community with all-hazards technology-enhanced, human-driven analysis products. As a leading provider of homeland security risk management solutions, Gate 15 specializes in helping clients understand the threat environment, assess their risk exposure, and bolster security and resilience. Gate 15's expertise lies in all-hazards, and homeland security risk management, including our tailored cyber and physical threat intelligence and information sharing.

The GRIP enables security teams to adopt a threat-informed, risk-based approach to ensure that they and their organizations are aware of the latest threats, risks, best practices and ideas in resilience. By way of the GRIP, Gate 15 provides the community with a daily report, the Situational Awareness Notification (SUN) which is an open-source run-down of pertinent headlines, key findings and other pertinent information, with corresponding links. The uniqueness of the SUN is that the stories are racked and stacked with the intent of providing the community with comprehensive look at the all-hazard threat landscape since the previous reporting period. The SUN tells a story – it helps the homeland risk management community prepare and potentially respond to the threat environment. In addition to the written SUN, GRIP subscribers also get a Gen AI video version of the top three stories in a format meant to be easily shared across their organization to help all personnel maintain a security mindset. Additional weekly reports – including our Ransomware Digest and other reports are also made available to GRIP members.

Secure collaboration and communications are vital to organizational resilience and to that end, during active incidents, analysts can aggregate custom threat intelligence feeds to provide actionable alerts to employees, vendors, customers, and peer organizations. Further, analysts can create and share detailed or brief human-readable, technical notifications regarding security incidents across the all-hazards threat environment.

Other reports from vetted security organizations and RSS feeds are also available in the GRIP thus allowing the security focused community to consume and action information from one centralized repository. Further, using Collaborate and connecting with the GRIP, organizations can join a network of peers engaged in collective defense efforts across the homeland security enterprise thus ultimately building resilience across connected organizations and sectors.

Cyware Collaborate is a real-time threat information sharing and communication platform that enables accurate and actionable strategic threat intelligence systematically. Collaborate automatically aggregates threat alerts and equips security teams with information to improve situational awareness and resilience. Its strategic threat intelligence-driven approach ensures faster and better-informed responses. It drives collaboration between security teams, breaks down communication silos, and improves overall security team efficiency and effectiveness. Collaborate's unique mobile capability is the underpinning for a powerful "On-the-Go" availability of insights and platform access that empowers security teams to take action in real-time or warn team members of an immediate crisis.

About Gate 15

Gate 15 is a proactive, technology-enhanced, human-driven, homeland security risk management organization focused on protecting our nation's PEOPLE, PLACES, DATA, and DOLLARS, and specializing in analysis, resilience, and operations. With extensive networks across the homeland security enterprise – including throughout critical infrastructure and vital communities, with robust relationships and experience with ISACs and ISAOs, and public sector partners at all levels – we excel in fostering collaborative efforts across the public and private sectors. Find us at Gate 15 and join the conversation on Threads and LinkedIn.

About Cyware

Cyware delivers an innovative approach to cybersecurity that unifies threat intelligence, automation, threat response, and vulnerability management with data insights gleaned from assets, users, malware, attackers, and vulnerabilities. Cyware's Cyber Fusion platform integrates SOAR and TIP technology, enabling collaboration across siloed security teams. Cyware is widely deployed by enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs, and is the leading threat intelligence sharing platform for global ISACs and CERTs.

