Gate 39 Unveils New Brand Identity to Reflect Expanded Service Offerings

"When I founded Gate 39 over two decades ago, 'media' was synonymous with digital innovation, which is why it was part of our name," said Shane Stiles, CEO and President of Gate 39. "Today, as we unveil our new name and refreshed logo, we're not just changing our brand—we're signaling our evolution into a company that offers interconnected solutions empowering clients to market, sell, operate, and serve customers in transformative ways. This rebranding captures the essence of our growth and sets the stage for the exciting advancements ahead."

In addition to the name change, Gate 39 has also unveiled a refreshed logo. The new design maintains the signature red gate, a symbol of the company's stability and progress, but with a few modern tweaks. The font has been updated to reflect a forward-thinking approach, and the gate itself has been geometrically refined to represent precision and strength.

"The overriding principle for the logo evolution was balance. While the name adjustment might seem minor, it better represents what we provide at Gate 39," said Nick Landsberger, lead designer behind the new logo. "Therefore, with the logo adjustments, we needed to make subtle but deliberate changes to the logo to maintain that balance while still offering enough of a fresh take."

The rebranding marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Gate 39 as the company continues to evolve. With a renewed focus on its core services, Gate 39 is poised to further strengthen its position as a leader in technology, cloud services, and marketing solutions.

About Gate 39

Gate 39 is a full-service marketing agency and technology consulting firm specializing in comprehensive solutions for the financial, agricultural, and professional services industries since 2001. Based in downtown Chicago, Gate 39 partners with exchanges, financial advisors, brokerage firms, hedging consultancies, agribusinesses, various funds, FinTech companies, and emerging managers and advisors. As a HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner, Gate 39 delivers tailored marketing and technology strategies to drive growth and success for its clients.

