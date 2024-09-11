Gatekeeper Appoints Dustin Clinard as Global CRO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

"Dustin Clinard stood out as a perfect fit for our CRO role, with his proven track record of leading companies on similar growth journeys and his alignment with our vision and culture." Post this

Based in Boston, Dustin will lead Gatekeeper's go-to-market functions, including Sales, Customer Success, Marketing, and Partnerships. He has extensive experience in revenue leadership across diverse disciplines, industries, and verticals—such as procurement, risk management, OKRs, and strategic partnerships. Dustin joins Gatekeeper from Betterworks, where he served as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for the past five years.

"As we embark on this exciting new chapter with Vista's backing, assembling a world-class Executive Leadership Team is a top priority," said Patrick O'Connor, CEO of Gatekeeper. "Dustin Clinard stood out as a perfect fit for our CRO role, with his proven track record of leading companies on similar growth journeys and his alignment with our vision and culture."

With Dustin's extensive experience in scaling high-growth companies, he will play a crucial role in refining and executing Gatekeeper's go-to-market strategy. He will work closely with the Senior Leadership Team (SLT) to guide Gatekeeper through this transformative phase and solidify its position as a VCLM market leader.

"I am thrilled to join Gatekeeper at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory," said Dustin Clinard. "Gatekeeper's VCLM product, combined with the strong foundation laid by the existing leadership team provides an exceptional opportunity for further expansion. I look forward to sharing my experience to help drive the company's growth and achieve our ambitious goals."

Dustin's extensive experience in scaling businesses and his commitment to a customer-centric approach will be instrumental in shaping Gatekeeper's revenue strategy and expanding its market presence.

Gatekeeper is a Vendor & Contract Management (VCLM) platform that helps customers manage their contracts and vendors through their entire lifecycle. By centralising all contract and vendor information into Gatekeeper, customers benefit from clear visibility of their vendor and contract data, time savings through the secure delegation of access to relevant internal and external information, advanced automation tools for both simple tasks like timely renewal reminders and complex, fully digitised business processes, enhanced compliance, and significant resource savings through AI and automation technologies.

