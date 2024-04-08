Gatekeeper becomes SOS Children's Villages 'Digital Ambassador'

Gatekeeper has always been very proud to support SOS Children's Villages 'Digital Villages' initiative, which aims to integrate technology into children's and families' everyday lives. Moving forward, Gatekeeper will take up its role as an SOS Children's Villages 'Digital Ambassador', supporting the continued expansion and increased impact of the Digital Villages programme around the world.

Moving forward, Gatekeeper will take up its role as an SOS Children's Villages 'Digital Ambassador', supporting the continued expansion and increased impact of the Digital Villages programme around the world.

Through its first donation of £5,000, and the money raised through its participation in the Three Peaks Challenge, Gatekeeper is supporting SOS Children's Villages to set up a Digital Village in Bo, Sierra Leone.

This enables the procurement and set up of desktop computers and accessories, as well as providing a dedicated internet connection and delivering suitable computer training to meet the needs of the children and young people.

This welcoming modern digital hub will serve the whole community.

"As CEO of Gatekeeper, I'm thrilled to announce our role as a Digital Ambassador with SOS Children's Villages. Our support in establishing a Digital Village in Bo, Sierra Leone, is a critical step toward digital equity and empowerment. By providing essential technology access and training, we're not just investing in hardware; we're unlocking potential and opening doors to opportunity for the youth and the broader community.

In a world where digital skills are increasingly vital, our efforts in Sierra Leone—and our commitment to expand these initiatives globally—are more than just contributions. They're catalysts for change, aimed at bridging the digital divide and fostering a future where everyone has the chance to thrive in the digital age. We're excited to partner with SOS Children's Villages on this transformative journey, creating lasting impact and driving forward our shared vision of a connected and inclusive world." - Patrick O'Connor, CEO, Gatekeeper.

About Digital Villages:

In 2018 SOS Children's Villages launched the Digital Villages programme, as part of its 2030 Strategy, to empower young people with access to technology and the skills training to harness it effectively.

Six years later, they have fully developed the Digital Villages model in 60 countries, and have reached more than 40,000 children, young people, carers and their communities.

According to UNICEF, around 29% of youth worldwide - approximately 346 million young people - are not online. In Africa, 60% of youth are not connected, compared to only 4% in Europe. This divide is not merely a matter of technology; it is a matter of equity and opportunity.

The consequences are even more profound among SOS Children's Villages' programme participants, many of whom have limited or no access to technology. The children and young people in the programmes, as well as their carers, have often had no opportunity to gain basic digital skills, putting them at a disadvantage compared to their peers.

With the appropriate digital skills training, children and young people have the opportunity to enhance their learning, catch up with their peers and increase their chances of employment in competitive markets where ICT skills are increasingly essential.

SOS Children's Villages is committed to providing equal opportunities to our programme participants, and Digital Villages is no exception. In this way, the Digital Villages programme is closely aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

The charity is scaling up its thriving network and by 2025 wants to see Digital Villages in all 130+ countries it works in.

About Gatekeeper

Gatekeeper is a Vendor & Contract Management (VCLM) platform, which helps customers manage their contracts and vendors through their full lifecycle.

By centralising all contract and vendor information into Gatekeeper, customers benefit from clear visibility of their contract and vendor data; time savings with the ability to securely delegate access to relevant internal and external information; advanced automation tools which can be used for simple tasks such as timely renewal reminders right through to complex, fully digitised business processes; enhanced compliance and significant resource savings as a result of deploying Gatekeeper's AI and automation tools.

About SOS Children's Villages

SOS Children's Villages exists to ensure that each child and young person grows up with the human connections they need to become their strongest selves. Working in over 130 countries, we are the world's largest non-governmental organisation focused on supporting children and young people who don't have, or who are at risk of losing parental care.

Today, 1 in 10 children and young people around the world are separated from their families, neglected or forced to live in an abusive environment. We go beyond the physical needs, focusing on developing the trust and warmth of strong human relationships, so that every child has what they need to thrive not just survive. We support and empower individual children, young people and families to create a well-adjusted and resilient next generation.

We continuously develop a range of quality programmes and services suited to individual needs and local contexts. And we speak up for each child's rights and advocate for change so all children can grow up in a safe and loving home. We see each child, and are there for them, no matter what the circumstances

