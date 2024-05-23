Gatekeeper heralds a new era of AI-powered contract management with its new GPT-4o generative AI data extraction and analysis

"With this breakthrough, our customers can transform their contract processing, receiving comprehensive data extraction almost instantly. This allows for faster, more informed decision-making and risk mitigation, all while ensuring unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in their operations." Post this

This new release will speed up the contract digitisation process, with comprehensive data extraction from contract records. Gatekeeper's domain expertise, combined with OpenAI's innovative technologies, allows customers to automate data extraction, reduce manual errors, and gain deeper insights into their contractual obligations and opportunities.

"By harnessing the cutting-edge capabilities of OpenAI's GPT-4o, we are enhancing our AI Extract service," says Sam Pavitt, Head of Product. "We are revolutionising vendor and contract lifecycle management. With this breakthrough, our customers can transform their contract processing, receiving comprehensive data extraction almost instantly. This allows for faster, more informed decision-making and risk mitigation, all while ensuring unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in their operations."

The new AI Extract service leveraging GPT-4o is available now under a managed service model. In the coming months, it will be seamlessly integrated into the platform, empowering customers to individually train and extract custom data, opening up new horizons for personalised and efficient contract management.

About Gatekeeper

Gatekeeper is a Vendor & Contract Management (VCLM) platform, which helps customers manage their contracts and vendors through their full lifecycle.

By centralising all contract and vendor information into Gatekeeper, customers benefit from clear visibility of their contract and vendor data; time savings with the ability to securely delegate access to relevant internal and external information; advanced automation tools which can be used for simple tasks such as timely renewal reminders right through to complex, fully digitised business processes; enhanced compliance and significant resource savings as a result of deploying Gatekeeper's AI and automation tools.

