Gatekeeper Leads the Way in Financial Services Compliance by Achieving DORA Readiness

"By reaching DORA compliance, we're signalling our unwavering commitment to support financial services customers through rapidly shifting regulatory requirements," says Sam Pavitt, Head of Product at Gatekeeper. "In a market where oversight and due diligence have never been more critical, working with a non-DORA-compliant vendor introduces unacceptable risk. Gatekeeper eliminates that uncertainty - our customers can move forward confidently, focusing on innovation and growth rather than regulatory burdens."

This announcement builds on Gatekeeper's ongoing mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions for vendor and contract lifecycle management. Recently, Gatekeeper expanded its AI Extract service with OpenAI's GPT-4o technology, enhancing data extraction and processing capabilities. By blending advanced AI innovations with robust compliance measures, Gatekeeper empowers customers to streamline operations, mitigate risk, and unlock strategic insights - all while satisfying the strict demands of DORA.

With the deadline for compliance looming, financial services organisations are re-evaluating their technology vendors. Gatekeeper's alignment with DORA ensures its clients gain a decisive advantage, safeguarding their reputation and enabling them to remain focused on core objectives.

Prospective financial services customers can confidently choose Gatekeeper as their cornerstone partner, knowing that their vendor and contract management processes are both technologically advanced and fully compliant with one of the most comprehensive regulatory frameworks to date.

About Gatekeeper

Gatekeeper is a Vendor & Contract Management (VCLM) platform, which helps customers manage their contracts and vendors through their full lifecycle.

By centralising all contract and vendor information into Gatekeeper, customers benefit from clear visibility of their contract and vendor data; time savings with the ability to securely delegate access to relevant internal and external information; advanced automation tools which can be used for simple tasks such as timely renewal reminders right through to complex, fully digitised business processes; enhanced compliance and significant resource savings as a result of deploying Gatekeeper's AI and automation tools.

Media Contact

Ian Bryce, Gatekeeper, 44 800 0293 227, [email protected]

SOURCE Gatekeeper