Gatekeeper placed in 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Lifecycle Management

For a full copy of the report, click here.

"We are proud to be recognised by Gartner as a Niche Player in CLM for the first time," said Patrick O'Connor, Gatekeeper's Chief Executive Officer. "We feel, our placement in the Magic Quadrant acknowledges our commitment to helping our customers to manage their contracts and vendor relationships successfully. We look forward to helping more customers restore visibility, take back control of their contracts and safeguard compliance for years to come."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

About Gatekeeper

Gatekeeper is a Vendor & Contract Management (VCLM) platform, which helps customers manage their contracts and vendors through their full lifecycle.

By centralising all contract and vendor information into Gatekeeper, customers benefit from clear visibility of their contract and vendor data; time savings with the ability to securely delegate access to relevant internal and external information; advanced automation tools which can be used for simple tasks such as timely renewal reminders right through to complex, fully digitised business processes; enhanced compliance and significant resource savings as a result of deploying Gatekeeper's AI and automation tools.

