GateKeeper Proximity is Showcasing its Kiosk Mode for Password-free MFA to Shared Workstations in Manufacturing at DMC 2025

GateKeeper Proximity will showcase its password-free, proximity-based MFA solution at DMC 2025 in Orlando. Designed for defense manufacturers, the platform improves login efficiency, eliminates shared passwords, and ensures full user traceability to support CMMC and NIST 800-171 compliance. By reducing authentication time and operational downtime, GateKeeper enables secure and seamless access across shared workstations.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GateKeeper Proximity, a provider of password-free MFA, today announced it will showcase its enhanced authentication solution at the Defense Manufacturing Conference (DMC) (Booth #725), exhibiting from March 31 to April 1 at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

Targeted at CMMC Level 1 and 2, the solution helps mission-critical defense manufacturers address user traceability for all login events and improve login efficiency by enabling password-free authentication, reducing downtime, and providing clear audit logs among shared workstations.

Organizations in defense manufacturing continue to struggle with long passwords, frequent password resets, and traceability across shared workstations. Traditional MFA with user names and passwords disrupts continuous workflows. For example, a 19-hour machining process spanning multiple shifts cannot be paused for re-authentication. Therefore, relying on traditional authentication methods creates slow login, frequent downtime, and an inability to audit users' logins. At the same time, manufacturing has become a major target for cyber threats from statistia—approximately 25% of cyberattacks across global industries occur in the manufacturing sector. As digital environments grow more complex, leaders are looking for solutions that balance security with operational efficiency.

GateKeeper Proximity addresses these challenges by providing a proximity-based MFA and access management solution designed for high-security manufacturing environments. It enables secure and fast access to shared workstations while maintaining a consistent and seamless end-user experience for operators moving across the shop floors. https://gkaccess.com/industry/manufacturing/

With automatic computer lockdown based on user presence, GateKeeper protects shared workstations without disrupting critical workflows. The solution eliminates shared passwords across shifts and audits each login activity, ensuring individual accountability while reducing login friction.

The platform provides:

Stronger CMMC and NIST 800-171 compliance, including clean, auditable logs that link every workstation access event to an individual user.





Consistent MFA enforcement across all shared workstations, achieving fast, phone-free authentication.





Reduced login friction and operational downtime, minimizing daily delays caused by manual logins and password reset requests. No more computer lockouts.

"While conventional two-factor authentication methods could have cost the company over 240 hours of login time for 14,000 logins in one month, GateKeeper took only 20 hours of time to log in. GateKeeper made the computers secure, and cost 90% less in time as compared to any other authentication method."

— Tom Riddle, Network Administrator from Major Tool & Machine

GateKeeper will be exhibiting at DMC 2025 (March 31 and April 1; Booth #725). Attendees are welcome to stop by for a live demonstration to see how GateKeeper Proximity works. Check out case studies and reviews from other manufacturing clients! Want to speak with an actual client? Visit our booth to meet with Tom Riddle from Major Tool and Machine.

Untethered Labs, Inc. is the creator of GateKeeper Enterprise, the leading password-free authentication and access control platform for critical industries. GateKeeper delivers proximity-based MFA, centralized password management, and seamless audit logging—designed for facilities where strong security is essential, and workflow cannot be interrupted.

Link to talk with Tom: https://calendly.com/gkaccess-interview/learn-more-about-gatekeeper-w-tom-riddle

Media Contact

Jamel Lugg, GateKeeper Proximity, 1 tel:2025475446, [email protected], https://gkaccess.com/

SOURCE GateKeeper Proximity