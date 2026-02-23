GateKeeper to Showcase Fast Logins for Vets at Music City Veterinary Conference 2026, Streamlining Veterinary Workflows

GateKeeper Proximity, the leading provider of proximity-based authentication and passwordless access solutions, today announced it will showcase its GateKeeper Password-Free login solution at the Music City Veterinary Conference, Booth#109, taking place this February 27th to March 1st in Nashville, TN.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GateKeeper will be joined in person by a veterinary client currently using the platform in their practice. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with this peer about implementation, staff adoption, workflow impact, and day-to-day experience.

Designed for the demands of busy veterinary clinics and hospitals, the solution helps practice managers and clinical teams reduce password-related workflow friction while strengthening workstation security. GateKeeper enables fast computer unlocking with 2FA, automatic locking, password management, and dynamic access controls.

GateKeeper's workflow optimization directly addresses these challenges by simplifying secure access in fast-paced clinical environments. The platform provides a streamlined authentication experience where users unlock local computers using a token and PIN, automatically launching and signing them into their accounts and applications. When users step away, workstations lock automatically, reducing security gaps common in shared-device environments.

Features that benefit veterinary practices include

Password-free workspace access, eliminating repetitive credential entry

Automatic workstation locking, protecting unattended computers and records

Seamless user switching, supporting shared clinical workstations

Reduced login friction, improving clinical efficiency and staff workflows

"Our proximity solution eliminates password fatigue while strengthening workstation protection. At Music City Veterinary Conference, we look forward to demonstrating how clinics can improve workflows and reduce security risks without adding complexity for staff." - Siddharth Potbhare, CEO

Attendees are invited to schedule a live demonstration to see how password-free access control and proximity-based authentication can improve clinical workflows and endpoint security.

GateKeeper Enterprise delivers proximity-based authentication and passwordless access solutions designed to help healthcare and veterinary organizations improve security, efficiency, and compliance. Serving clinics, hospitals, and enterprise environments, the company focuses on reducing authentication friction while strengthening endpoint protection. Learn more at gkaccess.com.

Event Information:

Music City Veterinary Conference

Venue: Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville SE Murfreesboro

Exhibit Dates: February 27th to March 1st, 2026

Exhibit Booth: #109

Media Contact

Siddharth Pothbare, Untethered Labs, Inc., 1 2405475446, [email protected], gkaccess.com

