GateKeeper to Showcase Proximity-Based Identity Access for Shared Workstations at Identiverse 2026

" At Identiverse, we are showing how GateKeeper extends passwordless MFA and identity assurance to the frontline environments where speed, accountability, and security all have to work together." Siddharth Pothbare. Post this

Manufacturing floors, healthcare clinics, law enforcement facilities, and other high-throughput operations often require multiple users to access the same endpoint throughout the day. In these environments, long passwords, shared credentials, frequent password resets, and incomplete user traceability can create both security risk and productivity drag. GateKeeper helps organizations reduce reliance on passwords while tying workstation access events back to the individual user.

GateKeeper combines proximity-based authentication with centralized access management and identity provider capabilities. Users can authenticate with a GateKeeper token, supported NFC/RFID badge, or mobile credential, helping organizations enforce consistent MFA while maintaining a fast and familiar user experience. The result is stronger identity assurance from the workstation to applications, without forcing frontline teams into slower or more disruptive login processes.

"Identity programs have made major progress in the cloud, but shared workstations remain one of the hardest environments to secure without disrupting operations," said Siddharth Pothbare, CEO at Untethered Labs. "At Identiverse, we are showing how GateKeeper extends passwordless MFA and identity assurance to the frontline environments where speed, accountability, and security all have to work together."

At Booth #113, GateKeeper will demonstrate how organizations can:

Replace shared passwords with token , badge, or mobile-based passwordless authentication.

, badge, or mobile-based passwordless authentication. Tie workstation access events to individual users, even in shared workstation environments.

Enforce phone-free MFA consistently across mission-critical endpoints and applications.

Improve workflow speed for operators, clinicians, officers, and frontline staff.

Generate clean audit logs that support compliance, investigations, and access reviews.

Extend identity assurance from workstation login to downstream application access through GateKeeper IDP capabilities.

GateKeeper's approach has already helped mission-critical organizations reduce login friction while improving security and accountability. In one customer deployment, Major Tool & Machine reported significant time savings compared to conventional authentication methods.

"While conventional two-factor authentication methods could have cost the company over 240 hours of login time for 14,000 logins in one month, GateKeeper took only 20 hours of time to log in. GateKeeper made the computers secure, and cost 90% less in time as compared to any other authentication method." — Tom Riddle, Network Administrator, Major Tool & Machine

About Untethered Labs, Inc.

Untethered Labs, Inc. is the creator of GateKeeper Proximity (https://gkaccess.com) a passwordless authentication and access management platform designed for environments where security, speed, and accountability are critical. GateKeeper helps organizations secure workstation access, enforce MFA, streamline user authentication, and maintain audit visibility across shared and dedicated endpoint environments.

Media Contact

GateKeeper Proximity, Untethered Labs, Inc., 1 2405475446, [email protected], www.gkaccess.com

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SOURCE Untethered Labs, Inc.