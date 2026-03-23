GateKeeper to Showcase Proximity MFA at Manufacturing IT/OT Summit 2026, Delivering Seamless Security for Smart Factories

GateKeeper will showcase its password-free, proximity-based MFA platform for shared manufacturing workstations at the Manufacturing IT & OT Summit USA 2026, enabling sub-second user switching while maintaining compliance with CMMC and NIST standards. The company will be joined at the booth by Radiation Monitoring Devices (RMD), where a senior IT specialist will provide a live testimonial on reducing lockouts and securing shared environments.

BOSTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GateKeeper, a leader in proximity-based authentication and access management, will showcase its manufacturing-optimized password-free MFA for shared workstations at the Manufacturing IT & OT Summit USA 2026, held March 23–24 (Booth #16) at Encore Boston Harbor. Built specifically for high-throughput production environments, GateKeeper's password-free MFA enables sub-second user switching on shared workstations, eliminating password-related delays while maintaining strict compliance with CMMC, NIST, and DFARS requirements.

Joining GateKeeper is Marco Leto, Senior IT Support Specialist at Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc (RMD), who will share practical insights on securing shared workstations in high-precision manufacturing. Leto will discuss how proximity-based authentication allowed RMD to eliminate the risk of shared passwords and manual login errors, significantly reducing the IT burden while maintaining the strict, auditable access controls required for CMMC compliance.

Manufacturing laboratories and production environments continue to face a critical vulnerability tied to shared workstation access. In many facilities, operators rely on shared domain accounts to maintain workflow continuity across shifts. However, a single mistyped password can trigger account lockouts that disrupt entire departments, halting production and delaying time-sensitive processes.

These lockouts are more than minor IT inconveniences—they can interrupt active machining cycles, delay lab results, and require manual intervention from already strained IT teams. In high-precision environments where uptime is essential, even brief authentication failures can have cascading operational consequences.

As manufacturing environments become more digitized and interconnected, organizations are prioritizing authentication approaches that eliminate shared credential risks while maintaining operational continuity. Platforms designed for shared workstations are emerging to address these challenges—combining rapid user switching, real-time auditability, and automated security controls without interrupting production workflows.

The GateKeeper platform provides:

Sub-Second User Switching: Enables lightning-fast transitions on shared workstations specialized for multi-user access without disrupting ongoing operations.

Automated Compliance Auditing: Delivers real-time, traceable audit logs for every user—even on shared accounts—to satisfy CMMC, NIST, and DFARS requirements.

Zero-Friction Productivity: Reduces login times by up to 90% and eliminates "password downtime," saving hundreds of production hours per month.

Dynamic Workstation Security: Automatically locks terminals the moment an operator steps away, shielding CUI from unauthorized access and insider threats.

GateKeeper will be exhibiting at the Manufacturing IT & OT Summit USA 2026 from March 23–24 at the Encore Boston Harbor (Booth #16), joined by our beloved client, Marco Leto from Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc. (RMD). Attendees are invited to stop by or schedule a live demo to see how proximity-based 2FA can eliminate password reset tickets and automate CMMC compliance. Check out case studies and reviews from other manufacturing clients.

Untethered Labs, Inc. is the creator of GateKeeper Enterprise, the leading password-free authentication and access control platform for critical industries. GateKeeper delivers proximity-based MFA, centralized password management, and seamless audit logging—designed for facilities where strong security is essential, and workflow cannot be interrupted.

Media Contact

GateKeeper Proximity, Untethered Labs, Inc., 1 2405475446, [email protected], gkaccess.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Untethered Labs, Inc.