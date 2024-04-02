Gateway Aesthetic Announces Relocation to a New, Modern Facility

Gateway Aesthetic, an established cosmetic and surgical dermatology clinic, is pleased to announce its relocation to a new, state-of-the-art facility at 650 South Main Street.
SALT LAKE CITY, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway Aesthetic, an established cosmetic and surgical dermatology clinic, is pleased to announce its relocation to a new, state-of-the-art facility at 650 South Main Street. The new location, in the heart of Salt Lake City's thriving Central Business District, will be at the vanguard of elite aesthetic practices. Thoughtfully envisioned to provide an exceptional patient experience from consult through treatment, this new, modern location is equipped with the most effective lasers and energy-based technologies to deliver meaningfully transformative results to patients.
Under the leadership of Dr. Mark Taylor, the founder of Gateway Aesthetic, the renowned practice has become the largest dedicated cosmetic laser center in the world, with over 60 lasers and energy-based devices. Strengthening the clinic's legacy of innovation and artistry are Dr. Kimberly Huerth and Dr. Megan McClean, who both completed prestigious and competitive American Society for Dermatologic Surgery fellowships, and are recognized as experts and thought leaders in their field. Gateway Aesthetic has developed many novel cosmetic procedures, multiple lines of skin care products, and surgical instruments that are recommended and used by physicians both locally and globally. Drs. Taylor, Huerth, and McClean are all board-certified dermatologists, who are pleased to offer concierge general dermatology care, in addition to their cosmetic and surgical services.
The physicians at Gateway Aesthetic are known for performing a number of unique and highly sought-after advanced specialty treatments. Among these are skin rejuvenation with laser resurfacing, medical and laser-directed therapy for a wide variety of pigmentary and vascular disorders and birthmarks, laser rhinophyma (bulbous nose) correction, and laser removal of various benign skin growths. The clinic is also distinguished for its approach to treating a wide variety of scars, including those caused by acne. Their surgical procedures include laser eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), laser earlobe repair, liposuction and fat transfer, and surgical excision of a wide variety of benign and malignant lesions, including tattoos. The physicians also offer hair restoration services ranging from medically-directed therapies to scalp and eyebrow hair transplantation. Gateway Aesthetic also offers a wide variety of routine injectable treatments, including skin-smoothing neurotoxins and soft tissue revolumizing and biostimulatory fillers. Finally, a robust selection of esthetician-led treatments is also available, such as facials, chemical peels, and laser hair removal.
Gateway Aesthetic will begin welcoming patients to their new location on March 28, 2024.
