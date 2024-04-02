Gateway Aesthetic Announces Relocation to a New, Modern Facility

Gateway Aesthetic, an established cosmetic and surgical dermatology clinic, is pleased to announce its relocation to a new, state-of-the-art facility at 650 South Main Street.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway Aesthetic, an established cosmetic and surgical dermatology clinic, is pleased to announce its relocation to a new, state-of-the-art facility at 650 South Main Street. The new location, in the heart of Salt Lake City's thriving Central Business District, will be at the vanguard of elite aesthetic practices. Thoughtfully envisioned to provide an exceptional patient experience from consult through treatment, this new, modern location is equipped with the most effective lasers and energy-based technologies to deliver meaningfully transformative results to patients.