Gateway Fiber Announces Additional Markets in Minneapolis Metro, Including Brooklyn Park, Champlin, and Maple Grove, MN

"We are excited to play a pivotal role in helping these communities thrive through our reliable network and unparalleled customer experience." - Chris Surdo, Gateway Fiber CEO Post this

"For far too long, communities like Brooklyn Park, Champlin, and Maple Grove have lacked better internet options," said Chris Surdo, President of Gateway Fiber. "We are excited to play a pivotal role in helping these communities thrive through our reliable network and unparalleled customer experience."

As a leading regional internet service provider, Gateway Fiber provides whole-home Wi-Fi and customers with outstanding customer service nearly 70 points higher than the industry average. Gateway Fiber also offers simple, flat-rate, month-to-month pricing with no fees, installation charges, or surprise rate hikes.

"Brooklyn Park is excited to welcome Gateway Fiber and their high-speed internet service," said Mayor Hollies Winston. "We look forward to our residents and businesses having improved access, competitive options, and a modern network fueling future growth across our city."

Gateway Fiber CEO Heath Sellenriek echoed Mayor Winston's enthusiasm. "Residents and business owners in Brooklyn Park, Champlin, and Maple Grove will soon have access to the fastest, most reliable internet in the area. It will transform the way everyone connects to the internet for work and for play."

As construction begins this spring in Brooklyn Park, Champlin, and Maple Grove, residents will receive door hangers informing them of the progress of construction and how to reach Gateway Fiber with questions.

Residents and businesses interested in Gateway Fiber services may visit

gatewayfiber.com to learn more, indicate interest, or receive construction updates.

To support this important expansion and solidify Gateway Fiber's commitment to the local community, the company is opening an office and warehouse in Fridley this spring and hiring installation technicians, network constructions, sales staff, and other roles as the company expands into these three areas and beyond.

Looking for a career in fiber? Check out the Gateway Fiber career page: gatewayfiber.com/careers..

Media Contact

David Workman, Gateway Fiber, 1 3142658974, [email protected], https://www.gatewayfiber.com/

SOURCE Gateway Fiber