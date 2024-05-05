Gateway Fiber Announces High-Speed Fiber Internet Coming to Plymouth, Shoreview, Lexington, Circle Pines, and Lino Lakes, MN

"This new high-speed fiber internet service will revolutionize the way residents and businesses access the internet." - Chris Surdo, President of Gateway Fiber Post this

"Internet access has become a vital part of everyday life," said Senator Michael Kreun of Lexington. "Many Minnesotans have seen the expansion of broadband service in their communities, and I'm happy that this fiber expansion will give Lexington residents additional options for reliable and affordable internet access. This is a great step forward."

As a leading regional internet service provider, Gateway Fiber provides simple, flat-rate, month-to-month pricing with no fees, installation charges, or surprise rate hikes. Gateway Fiber also offers customers whole-home Wi-Fi and outstanding customer service, nearly 70 points higher than the industry average.

"Gateway Fiber has transformed how customers think about their internet provider," said John Meyer, Chief Marketing Officer. "For example, when you call us, you get a real person who will listen to what you need and do what it takes to resolve the issue. We care deeply about our local communities because we live here, too."

As construction begins in the area this spring, residents will receive door hangers informing them of the construction progress and how to reach Gateway Fiber with questions.

"Old technologies such as cable internet have dominated the landscape for too long," said Chris Surdo, President of Gateway Fiber. "This new high-speed fiber internet service will revolutionize the way residents and businesses access the internet."

Residents and businesses interested in Gateway Fiber services can visit

gatewayfiber.com to learn more, sign up, or receive construction updates.

To support this important expansion and solidify Gateway Fiber's commitment to the local community, the company is opening an office and warehouse in Fridley this spring and hiring installation technicians, network constructions, sales staff, and other roles as the company expands into these three areas and beyond.

Are you looking for a career in fiber? Check out the Gateway Fiber career page: gatewayfiber.com/careers.

About Gateway Fiber

Gateway Fiber is on a mission to positively impact communities through a better internet. As data requirements for residences and businesses continue to expand, Gateway is creating a leading, national fiber-to-the-home platform to serve this critical unmet need. Gateway provides faster, more reliable internet with a simple pricing model and industry-leading customer service. For more information, visit gatewayfiber.com.

