Gateway Fiber Begins Construction of High-Speed Fiber Internet in Plymouth, MN

Gateway Fiber has been building its high-speed network in the metro area for nearly a year, launching its service in Blaine and Coon Rapids in 2023 and Champlin, Brooklyn Park, and Maple Grove in early 2024. The start of construction in Plymouth continues that growth.

Residents will be kept up to date as construction moves along with door hangers informing them of the progress and how to reach Gateway Fiber with questions.

"Outdated technologies such as cable internet have dominated the online landscape for too long," said Chris Surdo, President of Gateway Fiber. "High-speed fiber internet service revolutionizes the online experience for residents and business, allowing more connected devices and better reliability."

Gateway Fiber provides simple, flat-rate, month-to-month pricing with no fees, installation charges, or surprise rate hikes. Gateway Fiber also offers customers whole-home Wi-Fi and outstanding customer service, nearly 70 points higher than the industry average.

"Gateway Fiber has changed how customers view their internet provider," said John Meyer, Chief Marketing Officer. "We make things easy for our customers. Real, local staff answer our phones, and we have a simple, straightforward pricing model. It's not novel, but it's unique to the internet landscape."

Residents and businesses interested in Gateway Fiber services can visit gatewayfiber.com to learn more, sign up, or receive construction updates.

To support this important expansion and solidify Gateway Fiber's commitment to the local community, the company recently opened an office and warehouse in Fridley and is hiring installation technicians, network constructions, sales staff, and other roles.

Are you looking for a career in fiber? Check out the Gateway Fiber career page: gatewayfiber.com/careers.

