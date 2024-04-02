Gateway Fiber Brings New High Speed 100% Fiber Optic Internet Service to Northampton, Massachusetts

"It is an exciting moment for Northampton to have a new fiber provider making a substantial investment in our city," said Representative Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton. Post this

"It is an exciting moment for Northampton to have a new fiber provider making a substantial investment in our city," said Representative Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton. "This investment will help to lower costs, which is especially important for our lower-income residents and residents on fixed income, while also offering reliable internet service. I'm very grateful that Northampton was selected, as this will be a net positive for our residents."

Residents and businesses in Northampton will soon have access to Gateway Fiber's lightning-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 2 Gigabits per second (Gbps). This life-changing technology paves the way for enhanced online experiences, including seamless streaming, lag-free gaming, and ultra-fast downloads. Gateway Fiber's fiber optic network offers unparalleled reliability, ensuring consistent performance even during peak usage times.

"We are excited to bring an improved internet option and our relentless focus on the customer to Northampton," said Gateway Fiber CEO Heath Sellenriek. "We're confident our reliable product, outstanding customer service, and simple, transparent pricing will be a breath of fresh air compared to the legacy cable company options."

Gateway Fiber's expansion into Northampton aligns with the growing demand for high-speed internet access in areas of western Massachusetts traditionally served by slower, outdated legacy networks such as cable, DSL, and 5G. As remote work, online learning, streaming services, and access to telehealth services become increasingly prevalent, reliable and robust internet connectivity is no longer a luxury but a necessity for excellent quality of life. Fiber internet has the reliability, bandwidth, and speed necessary for strong, consistent online access.

To support this important expansion and solidify Gateway Fiber's commitment to the local community, the company is opening an office and warehouse in the area this spring.

Gateway Fiber's network construction is slated to begin this summer and continue throughout 2024 and into 2025, with the first customers getting connected this fall. Residents and businesses interested in Gateway Fiber services may visit gatewayfiber.com to learn more, indicate interest, or receive construction updates.

