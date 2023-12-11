Gateway Fiber Connects First Customer in Blaine and Coon Rapids Area with Plans to Expand Across the Metro North

With the flip of a switch, the light on the router blinked on, and Stephanie Rathburn of Blaine became the first Minnesota resident to connect to Gateway Fiber's new high-speed 100% fiber internet service. And she couldn't be happier.

BLAINE, Minn., Dec. 11, 2023 -- With the flip of a switch, the light on the router blinked on, and Stephanie Rathburn of Blaine became the first Minnesota resident to connect to Gateway Fiber's new high-speed 100% fiber internet service. And she couldn't be happier.

"I am so excited to be the first resident in the area to receive Gateway Fiber's high-speed internet service," said Rathburn. "My family and I have been waiting for a fiber connection to our home since we moved to Blaine because fiber is the most reliable and affordable option for home internet. We are thrilled to say goodbye to random slowdowns and system outages!"

Rathburn, her husband, and their two teenage boys are avid online gamers, so having fiber internet will revolutionize their gameplay, with less ping and jitter, more bandwidth, and higher reliability.

Gateway Fiber entered the Minnesota market in September, breaking ground on fiber lines in the cities of Blaine and Coon Rapids, with plans to expand further into the northern metro area already underway. Hundreds of residents across Anoka County will see their service start in the coming weeks.

The milestone marks the beginning of a new era for Blaine and Coon Rapids residents and businesses as the community moves away from outdated cable, DSL, and satellite internet. Residents can now enjoy seamless streaming, lag-free online gaming and lightning-quick downloads, while businesses can leverage the power of multi-gig-speed internet for enhanced productivity and collaboration.

"We are truly excited to bring quality fiber internet to our first Minnesota customers, with many more soon to come," said Gateway Fiber CEO Heath Sellenriek. "We are proud to bring a better internet and an outstanding customer experience that enhances the digital lifestyles of the residents here in Anoka County. As a company, we look forward to growing our investment in the MetroNorth community as we continue expanding our service there."

Gateway Fiber President Chris Surdo shared the significance of this service. "The importance of strong internet access will only continue to grow," said Surdo. "Gateway Fiber is committed to providing the MetroNorth community with the highest-performing internet service – without any of the hidden fees, data caps, contracts, or installation fees that hinder traditional plans."

Blaine and Coon Rapids residents and businesses can choose from internet access super reliable symmetrical download and upload speeds starting at $65/month (which includes WiFi and equipment costs). Both fiber service lines are currently under construction, with full access to both areas going live by spring of 2024. Additional north metro neighborhoods will be added to Gateway Fiber's service as they continue to expand in the area over time.

This exciting step in the company's expansion into Minnesota is a testament to Gateway Fiber's dedication to providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality internet services that build connected communities, advance economic development, and bridge the digital divide.

About Gateway Fiber

Gateway Fiber is on a mission to positively impact communities through a better internet. As data requirements for residences and businesses continue to expand, Gateway is creating a leading, national fiber-to-the-home platform to serve this critical unmet need. Gateway provides faster, more reliable internet with a simple pricing model and industry-leading customer service. For more information, visit gatewayfiber.com.

