Gateway Fiber Continues Commitment to Bridging the Digital Divide with $6,465 Donation to PCs for People

"At Gateway Fiber, we believe that access to high-quality internet is critical in today's digital age," said Heath Sellenriek, CEO of Gateway Fiber. "We are thrilled to support PCs for People in their mission to bridge the digital divide by providing affordable computers and internet services to those who need it most."

PCs for People is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to leveling the playing field for digital access. Through initiatives like refurbishing and distributing computers, providing affordable internet options, and offering digital literacy training, PCs for People works tirelessly to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate in the digital world.

"We are deeply grateful for Gateway Fiber's commitment to our cause," said PCs for People CEO Casey Sorensen. "Their generous donation will enable us to continue our mission of ensuring everyone has the opportunity to access the benefits of the internet and technology."

The $6,465 donation from Gateway Fiber will provide 65 new computers to help continue PCs for People's mission, supporting their efforts to empower individuals and communities through access to technology. This collaboration reflects Gateway Fiber's dedication to corporate social responsibility and its vision of creating a more connected and inclusive society.

About Gateway Fiber

Gateway Fiber is on a mission to positively impact communities through a better internet. As data requirements for residences and businesses continue to expand, Gateway is creating a leading, national fiber-to-the-home platform to serve this critical unmet need. Gateway provides faster, more reliable internet with a simple pricing model and industry-leading customer service. For more information, visit gatewayfiber.com.

