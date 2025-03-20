Gatewise Announced as 2025 NAA Top Employers Award Winner

"Witnessing our team's dedication to this shared vision inspires me as a leader and reinforces our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering excellence." Post this

"At Gatewise, our culture of collaboration, innovation and continuous development is the driving force behind our success," said Joe Summers, Chief Revenue Officer at Gatewise. This philosophy isn't just words—it's a mindset that every team member embodies in their work every day. Witnessing our team's dedication to this shared vision inspires me as a leader and reinforces our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering excellence."

Employees and their satisfaction, measured through an anonymous survey, determine the award winners and finalists in each of the categories. The survey results are provided to all nominees to help organizations better understand and recognize employee sentiment.

"Congratulations to Gatewise for demonstrating what it means to have a workforce that focuses on continuous learning," said NAA President and CEO Bob Pinnegar. "Their employees made it clear that Gatewise understands that investing in its workforce is crucial toward its success."

About Gatewise

Gatewise is a leading provider of smart access control solutions tailored for the multifamily industry. With a commitment to enhancing security, convenience, and operational efficiency, Gatewise offers a seamless, mobile-first access experience for property managers and residents, and has launched their latest innovation - The Virtual Call Box, which comes to enhance their centralized, mobile-first all-in-one access control system. The company's innovative approach simplifies access management while integrating with industry-leading property management systems. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Gatewise continues to shape the future of smart access control through technology-driven solutions and unparalleled customer support. Learn more at https://gatewise.com.

About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education, and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 141 state, local, and global affiliates, NAA encompasses more than 95,000 members representing over 12.5 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity, and innovation. To learn more, visit https://naahq.org.

