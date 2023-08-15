Gather Lands a Spot on Inc. Magazine's Annual Inc. 5000 List for Third Year in a Row

As many struggle to keep pace with changes in how we do work, Gather was built for it. Being recognized for a third year in a row on the Inc. 5000 empirically demonstrates the success of our unique business model. Tweet this

Gather, a pioneer of the Team as a Service (TaaS) model, addresses client needs by drawing from the deep expertise of their vast network of independents. Their interdisciplinary, independent-first model is, in itself, a unique innovation, 10+ years in the making. Gather's founders understood firsthand a business's need for a flexible workforce and people's desire for autonomy and independence. Through Gather, they've harmoniously united these opposing ideals to deliver exceptional work for clients while building a strong community with collaboration and support for those who comprise it.

"Innovation is part of the Gather's DNA, in large part because it's composed entirely of entrepreneurial-minded individuals," states David Gaspar, partner and head of innovation at Gather. Gatherers opt into client work, ensuring each member of the team is passionate about the client's opportunity, which drives autonomy to innovate solutions to create better outcomes."

Gather works with companies including IBM, MetLife, TD Ameritrade, AMD, Bloomberg and more, focusing on impact and velocity of work to drive real measurable results and lasting business transformation.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Gather

Gather is an agency made up of independent executives, creatives, and practitioners with deep experience in navigating and transforming large organizations to make progress happen. A pioneer of the "Team as a Service" model for more than 10 years, Gather assembles key talent from its network to build high-functioning teams that operate from within client structures to drive impact in three focus areas: strategy, content, and talent. Gather believes in borderless collaboration, the ability to opt-in with passion, and a culture of independent, but not alone.

