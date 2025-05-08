Gather The Tools To Work On Your Contribution To Your Marriage

Xulon Press presents advice for married women or those who wish to be.
MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jevita Renae' Staples does not see the toolbox as a purely masculine necessity in The Tools Needed To Be HIS Wife ($10.99, paperback, 9798868515538; $4.99, e-book, 9798868515545).
Staples draws from her personal marriage experiences, as well as more than a decades' worth of testimony counseling other couples, in order to advise women aspiring to be better wives.
"This book explains the importance of using permission, anointing, submission, commitment, domestic management, prayers and the word of God as tools from a woman's toolbox when she is working on becoming or improving her skills as an irreplaceable wife for her husband," said Staples.
Jevita Renae' Staples is a wife and mother of five from Tennessee with a Bachelor's degree in organizational leadership. She is a prayer warrior/watchman, and has been counseling engaged and married couples for over 15 years.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Tools Needed To Be HIS Wife is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Jevita Renae' Staples, Salem Author Services, (901) 270-3087, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article