Gather The Tools To Work On Your Contribution To Your Marriage

Xulon Press presents advice for married women or those who wish to be.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jevita Renae' Staples does not see the toolbox as a purely masculine necessity in The Tools Needed To Be HIS Wife ($10.99, paperback, 9798868515538; $4.99, e-book, 9798868515545).

Staples draws from her personal marriage experiences, as well as more than a decades' worth of testimony counseling other couples, in order to advise women aspiring to be better wives.