Gathid Selected as a Finalist for 2024 AISA Cyber Security Award in Start-up of the Year Category

Recognized for its patented identity graph technology, Gathid's methodologies are transforming the identity and access governance industry

SEATTLE and GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gathid Software, a leader in innovative identity and access governance solutions, today announced that it has been selected as a finalist for the Australian Information Security Association (AISA) 2024 Cyber Security Award in the Start-up of the Year category.

As Australia's leading industry body for information and cyber security, AISA's awards program is designed to celebrate excellence, innovation, integrity, leadership and outstanding achievements in the cyber security sector. Now in its 12th year, the awards are judged by a panel of senior leaders, academics and entrepreneurs, ensuring peer-reviewed recognition of an organization's accomplishments. The Start-up of the Year Award recognizes an organization less than five years old that has brought a unique cyber security product to market.

"The Gathid team is thrilled to be recognized as a finalist for AISA's Start-Up of the Year Award, which acknowledges the innovative spirit that drives us," said Peter Hill, founder and CEO at Gathid. "Our patented approach is fundamentally different from traditional identity approaches. Most organizations have significant identity debt and find it difficult to easily trace their identities (including non-human) and their access. By using knowledge graph technology to generate daily digital twins of an enterprise's identity ecosystem, Gathid delivers complete, actionable visibility over their identity landscape in ways never seen before. What's more, with simple, seamless data ingestion from existing modern and legacy data sources, our platform is rapid to deploy—it can deliver valuable insights within just a few days."

"With Gathid, our clients are not just checking boxes—they are transforming their entire identity and access processes with precision, efficiency, and security. This innovation sees us working with mid-size enterprises, through to large global organizations, and has already earned us our first Fortune 500 client, a clear testament to the value we bring to the market. As the industry shifts towards a more dynamic, data-driven approach to identity governance, Gathid is leading the charge," said Hill. "This recognition by AISA validates the impact we're making—our methodologies are transformative, addressing critical identity challenges with an innovative approach, and paving the way for new standards in access security, particularly identity governance."

AISA member voting is open from October 14 to November 3. Winners will be announced at the AISA Awards Dinner on November 26 during CyberCon Melbourne.

To learn more about Gathid, visit https://gathid.com/. To learn about Gathid Identity Graph, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPjIKD1Yh68.

About Gathid

Inspired by the power of gathered identities (pronounced "gathered"), Gathid transforms identity governance and disrupts identity debt. Visualize and manage identity data effortlessly with Gathid's daily, dynamic model for unparalleled governance and instant, actionable insights. Gathid provides an innovative solution to complex identity problems, offering an approach that is fast-to-deploy, resource efficient, and delivers immediate value even in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. ASX-listed and headquartered on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Gathid has a global presence from Australia through to North America and Asia. For more information, visit https://gathid.com/

Media Contact

Michiko Morales, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Gathid), 1-202-805-2345, [email protected]

SOURCE Gathid