Gathid Software Strengthens Security Posture with ISO 27001:2022 Certification

The global certification reinforces Gathid's commitment to data integrity and privacy and highlights its leadership in the identity and access governance market

SEATTLE and GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gathid Software, a leader in innovative identity and access governance solutions, today announced that it has been certified to ISO 27001:2022 Information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection. Achieving re-certification to the updated version of the standard recognizes Gathid's commitment to safeguarding customer data and delivering secure, transparent identity solutions for enterprises worldwide.

The ISO 27001:2022 certification is the globally recognized benchmark for information security. It confirms that Gathid has implemented rigorous processes and controls to safeguard data integrity, confidentiality and availability across all its business operations. This certification demonstrates Gathid's capacity to mitigate risks such as data loss, theft and misuse, as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.

This achievement is a crucial milestone in Gathid's mission to help organizations manage user access risks and remain audit-ready across global standards, including SOC2, SOX, GDPR and others.

"Updating our ISO 27001 certification to the latest 2022 edition of the standard is a testament to our relentless focus on security. It reinforces Gathid's commitment to providing our clients with not only innovative solutions but also the confidence that their information is in safe hands," said Craig Davies, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Gathid. "As identity governance becomes increasingly critical, this certification is a key pillar in our strategy to maintain our leadership in the cybersecurity space."

Gathid's patented identity graph technology allows businesses to automate access reviews, mitigate insider threats, and stay compliant across multiple standards. With the ISO 27001 certification, Gathid continues to set the benchmark for security in identity and access governance.

To learn more about Gathid, visit https://gathid.com/. To learn about Gathid's identity graph technology, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPjIKD1Yh68.

About Gathid

Gathid helps companies solve complex identity issues fast. The Gathid Identity Graph offers unparalleled insight into the intricate web of identity data within your organization. It illuminates every node—be it an account, permission level, or physical security or operational technology credential—and empowers you to zoom in on specific entities. Updating every 24 hours, Gathid's daily, dynamic model delivers instant, actionable insights that rapidly improve your identity and access posture. Headquartered on the Gold Coast in Australia, Gathid is ASX-listed and has offices across Asia and the United States. For more information, visit https://gathid.com/.

