Gatlinburg Cabin Rental Agency Offers September Travel Deals

"After the kids go back to school and before the Fall colors draw people to the mountains, you can find low season rates on many cabins," he says.

Cabins of the Smoky Mountains manages over 300 rental cabins, all within minutes of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Cabins feature luxury amenities such hot tubs, gourmet kitchens and game rooms. That's one of the reasons why Southern Living Magazine named Cabins of the Smoky Mountains its Editor's Choice for the Best Family Resort in the Smokies. Cabins range from over one hundred 1-bedroom cabins all the way to three 12-bedroom cabins.

In addition, guests staying with Venture Resorts always receive "Trip Cash," a coupon package with over $1,350 in discounts to attractions in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

Prices for rental cabins vary based on size, amenities and location. Guests can visit the company's web site to view current cabin rates, with the promotional discount applied at the time of booking.

Visitors can book their stay through the company's website at http://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com or by calling (866) 347-6659. The promotion is not available for existing reservations and other restrictions may apply. See the company website for details.

Venture Resorts is the largest cabin rental agency in the Smoky Mountains, managing over 300 cabins within minutes of Great Smoky Mountain National Park and family-friendly attractions in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The company started life as Gatlinburg Falls Resort, but now rents cabins throughout the area.

For more information, call (866) 347-6659 or visit one of the company's web sites https://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com or https://www.cabinsofpigeonforge.com.

