Gatlinburg Cabin Rental Company Offers 20% Off Spring Weeknight Stays

From 7 April 2024 through 17 May 2024, travelers can save 20% off weeknight stays at any of the company's cabin.

"It's rare for us to run a promotion that lasts so long," says Billy Parris, general Manager of Cabins of the Smoky Mountains. "But everyone is feeling the squeeze from higher prices, and this can help people have an affordable vacation."

With the promotional rates, Parris says guests can spend a night in a three-bedroom cabin for as little as $100 per night, after discount. One-bedroom cabins are available for as little as $84 per night, after discount.

Prices for the company's cabin rentals vary by cabin size, features, location and the dates of your stay. Guests can view base rates for all cabins at the company's website, with promotional discounts applied at the time of booking.

Cabins of the Smoky Mountains rents over 340 cabins, all within minutes of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. With features like home theaters, game rooms and gourmet kitchens, the company's cabins are a long way from the rustic cabins of yore.

"This isn't your granddaddy's log cabin," says Parris, "What we offer are really luxury log homes. You still get the porch with rocking chair and great views, but you also get the amenities you expect from a four-star resort."

Visitors can book their stay through the company's web site at http://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com or by calling (866) 347-6659. The promotion is valid on remaining nights only, and is not available for existing reservations.

About Cabins of the Smoky Mountains

