Gatlinburg Cabin Rental Company Offers 50% Off February Weeknights, Including Valentine's Day

"Gatlinburg is a great place for a Valentine's Day getaway," says Billy Parris, General Manager of Venture Resorts. "The mountains make a romantic setting and the crowds are light."

Venture Resort's special means a cozy 1-bedroom vacation cabin like the company's Little Creekside Rest can be booked on Valentine's Day for as little as $33 per night. A 2-bedroom cabin like the company's Cabin At The Forge can be booked for Valentine's Day for as little as $58 per night.

Guests can also add romantic extras to their stay with one of Venture Resort's romance packages. Extras include options like a bed of roses, a candlelight dinner for two, as well as tickets to local shows and attractions. That's in addition to a romantic log cabin.

"All of our properties are log cabins," say Parris, "But they're really luxury log homes featuring full kitchens, comfortable beds and even home theaters." Parrish says modern travelers want all the comforts of home on their vacation.

"You still get the romance of a log cabin in the mountains," Parrish says. "But that doesn't mean you're roughing it."

Venture Resort's cabins feature full kitchens, large living rooms and game rooms with features like pool tables, air hockey tables and arcade games. Many larger cabins also have home theaters with big screen TVs. With amenities like these, the cabins are a vacation destination in themselves. All cabins are located just minutes from Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Cabin prices vary based on size, amenities and location. Guests can visit the company's web site to see rates for all currently available cabins, with this weekend's promotions discounts applied at the time of booking.

For more details, visit https://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com/specials.php or call (866) 347-6659. The promotion is not available for existing reservations. Discounts do not apply to cleaning, resort and other fees.

About Venture Resorts

Venture Resorts is the largest luxury cabin rental agency in the Smoky Mountains, managing over 340 cabins within minutes of Great Smoky Mountain National Park and family-friendly attractions in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The company started life as Gatlinburg Falls Resort, but now rents cabins throughout the area.

For more information, call (866) 347-6659 or visit one of the company's web sites https://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com or https://www.cabinsofpigeonforge.com.

Media Contact

Billy Parris, Venture Resorts, (866) 347-6659, [email protected], https://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com

