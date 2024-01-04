Gatlinburg Cabin Rental Company Offers 50% Off January Weeknights, 35% Off Most January Weekends

Guests can save 50% off any January weeknight. In addition, guests can save 35% on January all weeknights, except for Saturday, 27 January. Post this

Guests can save 50% off any January weeknight. In addition, guests can save 35% on January all weeknights, except for Saturday, 27 January.

That means a 2-bedroom vacation cabin like the company's Blackberry Ridge can be booked for as little as $50 per weeknight. A 4-bedroom cabin like the company's Rocky Top Retreat can be booked for as little as $85 per weeknight.

As always, guests checking into one of Venture Resort's cabins will also receive a Xplorie Trip Cash package containing over $1,350 in free tickets and discounts for top Smoky Mountain attractions.

"We're the only cabin rental agency in the Smokies offering this many free tickets," says Parris. "And the more nights you book, the more free tickets you get."

Venture Resort's cabins feature full kitchens, large living rooms and game rooms with features like pool tables, air hockey tables and arcade games. Many larger cabins also have home theaters with big screen TVs. With amenities like these, the cabins are a vacation destination in themselves. All cabins are located just minutes from Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Cabin prices vary based on size, amenities and location. Guests can visit the company's web site to see rates for all currently available cabins, with this weekend's promotions discounts applied at the time of booking.

For more details, visit https://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com/specials.php or call (866) 347-6659. The promotion is not available for existing reservations. Discounts do not apply to cleaning, resort and other fees.

About Venture Resorts

Venture Resorts is the largest luxury cabin rental agency in the Smoky Mountains, managing over 340 cabins within minutes of Great Smoky Mountain National Park and family-friendly attractions in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The company started life as Gatlinburg Falls Resort, but now rents cabins throughout the area.

For more information, call (866) 347-6659 or visit one of the company's web sites https://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com or https://www.cabinsofpigeonforge.com.

Media Contact

Billy Parris, Venture Resorts, (866) 347-6659, [email protected], https://www.CabinsOfTheSmokyMountains.com

SOURCE Venture Resorts