Gator Bio and Hudson Lab Automation Announce Proven High-Throughput BLI Automation Solution

AI drug design companies, large pharma, and CROs are all capacity-constrained when it comes to antibody screening and characterization. Our collaboration with Hudson delivers an integrated solution that's proven in production environments and deployment ready today. Post this

"The combination of modern BLI technology with proven robotic automation is exactly what the market has been asking for," said Hong Tan, CEO of Gator Bio. "AI drug design companies, large pharma, and CROs are all capacity-constrained when it comes to antibody screening and characterization. Our collaboration with Hudson delivers an integrated solution that's proven in production environments and deployment ready today." The integrated platform was demonstrated at the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics conference in December 2025, where it generated significant interest from pharma and biotech organizations seeking to scale their discovery operations without proportionally scaling headcount.

Key benefits of the Gator + Hudson solution include:

3X Throughput Increase: Process 1,200+ samples per day vs. 400 manually, enabling 24/7 continuous operation

Proven Integration: Production-ready system with validated protocols, not proof-of-concept

Broad Application Coverage: Gator's 30+ off-the-shelf biosensor portfolio supports diverse applications from hybridoma screening to complex kinetics and emerging modalities like bispecific and AAV characterization

Flexible Scalability: Start with basic automation (60-plate capacity) and expand to 450+ plates as needs grow

Open Platform Approach: Gator's automation-friendly design works with any robotic vendor, giving customers choice and flexibility

"Hudson Lab Automation is excited to partner with Gator Bio to deliver high-throughput solutions for the rapidly growing antibody discovery market," said Werner Maas, CEO of Hudson Lab Automation. "Successful automation depends on orchestration, not just robotics."

Hong Tan, Founder and CEO of Gator Bio added: "Through our collaboration with Hudson, we've integrated their plate automation and SoftLinx scheduling software into a scalable BLI workflow that supports continuous operation today and expansion as customer needs evolve. This addresses an unmet need in the pharma and biotech community and validates the strong market demand for this integrated approach."

The solution is particularly well-suited for organizations working with AI-designed antibody libraries, which can generate thousands of candidates requiring characterization. Traditional manual BLI workflows cannot keep pace with AI-generated discovery throughput, creating a critical bottleneck. The Gator + Hudson automation platform eliminates this constraint, enabling researchers to fully leverage AI-driven discovery while maintaining rigorous characterization standards.

Target applications include:

High throughput hybridoma and yeast display screening

Affinity ranking and epitope binning for large antibody panels

Full kinetic characterization for lead optimization

Bispecific and multi-specific antibody development

AAV capsid characterization and selection

Manufacturing process development and QC workflows

To accelerate customer adoption and simplify procurement, Gator Bio is introducing a comprehensive Gator Pro + Hudson Automation Bundle Package. Customers receive significant cost savings compared to purchasing systems separately, while also receiving a comprehensive 2-year warranty on both systems. This turnkey package enables organizations to rapidly deploy production-ready automation without the complexity of multi-vendor negotiations.

Visit Gator Bio and Hudson Robotics at SLAS 2026:

Gator Bio Booth: 2545

Hudson Robotics Booth: 416

Joint demonstrations available at Booth 2545

For more information about the Gator Bio + Hudson Lab Automation solution, visit https://www.gatorbio.com/high-throughput-automation/ or contact [email protected].

###

About Gator Bio

Gator Bio is a bioanalytical instrumentation company specializing in biolayer interferometry (BLI) systems for antibody discovery, characterization, and process development. The company's Pivot and Pro instruments offer researchers modern BLI technology with the industry's broadest off-the-shelf biosensor portfolio of over 30 sensors covering applications from early discovery through manufacturing. Gator Bio's automation-friendly platform design enables seamless integration with leading laboratory automation vendors, providing customers with flexible, scalable solutions for high-throughput operation. Founded by Hong Tan, inventor of the original Octet BLI platform, Gator Bio is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.gatorbio.com.

About Hudson Lab Automation

Hudson Lab Automation is a leading provider of flexible laboratory automation solutions for life science research and drug discovery, known for intuitive and reliable instrumentation. Hudson designs and produces stand-alone productivity and reproducibility enhancing instruments and scalable robotic systems, liquid handling platforms, and workflow orchestration software that enable modern laboratories to achieve real-world throughput with confidence. With decades of experience deploying automation in pharma, biotech, CRO, and academic environments, Hudson's proven platforms are deployed globally, enhancing numerous life science workflows. For more information, visit www.hudsonlabautomation.com

Media Contact

Sriram Kumaraswamy, Gator Bio, 1 855.208.0743, [email protected], gatorbio.com

Sara Mackey, Hudson Robotics, Inc., 1 973.376.7400, [email protected], hudsonlabautomation.com

SOURCE Gator Bio