Gator Bio Launches HIS XT Probes with AI-Designed NovoBody™ Technology, Delivering Superior Performance for His-Tagged Protein Analysis

The HIS XT probes deliver superior baseline stability with 58% reduction in signal drift, enabling confident measurement of picomolar affinities and accurate quantitation of His-tagged proteins. The probes support both one-step and two-step quantitation workflows and are compatible with high-throughput epitope binning experiments, with complete characterization of 256 antibody pairs achievable in under 4 hours.

"Our customers are at the forefront of biologics development, and they need tools that deliver superior performance and reliability," said Hong Tan, PhD, CEO of Gator Bio. "The HIS XT probes set a new standard for His-tag analysis with exceptional affinity, baseline stability, and data quality required for cutting-edge antibody engineering and multispecific protein characterization."

"The launch of the HIS XT probes represents a significant milestone in bringing AI-designed proteins from concept to commercial reality," said Daniel Silva Manzano, PhD, CEO of Monod Bio. "This product validates our vision that computationally designed binding proteins can outperform traditional antibodies in demanding research applications."

Customer Validation Confirms Superior Performance:

Beta testing with leading biologics companies demonstrated the HIS XT probes' exceptional performance across diverse applications.

"We are pretty impressed," said Zachary A. Bornholdt, PhD, CEO of Eitr Biologics, Inc. "These HIS XT probes effectively eliminate Fc-mediated interactions and can be reliably used to assess direct binding or in other experiments with Fc-interacting partners with confidence. We are very interested in incorporating this product into our workflow."

Additional beta testing confirmed the probes' versatility and data quality. "We evaluated Gator's new HIS XT probes in an epitope binning study and observed excellent performance," said Allison Nixon, Head of Platform Sciences at Ability Biotherapeutics. "The probes showed ideal capture behavior, high-quality kinetic traces, and robust regeneration. The resulting data was clean and straightforward to interpret, enabling rapid, actionable insights."

David Ichikawa, Scientist III, Neochromosome, Inc. said "The HIS XT probes gave less error, and results were closer to the published dissociation constant. They also load ~2x as much of the same protein prep in half the time as traditional anti-His probes. Overall, the signal is much cleaner/more stable. Also, it's cool to watch these capture his-tagged nanobodies out of supernatant from our neoSwitch strain!"

Availability:

The Gator HIS XT probes are available for order immediately. For more information or to place an order, visit www.gatorbio.com or contact [email protected].

About Gator Bio:

Gator Bio is a leading innovator in label-free biosensor technology, delivering high-performance analytical instruments for biomolecular interaction analysis. The company's biolayer interferometry (BLI) platform serves as a critical validation technology for AI-driven protein design, providing researchers with powerful tools for real-time, quantitative characterization of next-generation biologics including computationally designed proteins and antibodies. For more information, visit gatorbio.com.

About Monod Bio:

Monod Bio is a Seattle-based biotechnology company and a spinout from the David Baker Lab at the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design. The company uses AI-powered de novo protein design to create novel protein binders and biosensors for research use only (RUO) and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) applications. Monod Bio's proprietary platform enables the generation of novel proteins, including its NovoBody™ binders, to address unmet needs. Through its "Monod Inside" business model, Monod Bio partners with leading RUO and IVD organizations to bring next-generation products to market. For more information, visit monod.bio.

Media Contact

Nino Floro, Gator Bio, 1 6504205727, [email protected], www.gatorbio.com

