Gator Bio Wins Key U.S. Patent Rulings in Its Dispute with Sartorius

"We developed this BLI technology and we built Gator Bio to keep improving it. When the case was heard in full, the finding was no violation. Our customers can keep running their assays and planning their next experiment." Post this

In February 2026, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California dismissed additional Sartorius infringement claims, including its claim of willful infringement, and described part of Sartorius's position as "self-contradictory." The remaining federal case is narrow and currently on hold.

"We developed this BLI technology and we built Gator Bio to keep improving it. When the case was heard in full, the finding was no violation. Our customers can keep running their assays and planning their next experiment."

Hong Tan, CEO, Gator Bio

What this means for customers

Nothing in these U.S. rulings prevents customers from continuing to buy or use Gator Bio products. The district court has said Sartorius is "unlikely to obtain injunctive relief," meaning unlikely to obtain an order that could stop or restrict future sales of Gator Bio products in the U.S., and three of the four patents in the federal case have now expired. These proceedings concern U.S. patent rights only and do not determine patent rights in Europe, Asia, or elsewhere. Laboratories worldwide continue to run Gator Bio systems with confidence.

The underlying orders are posted at gatorbio.com for customers and procurement teams who want to review the primary documents.

About Gator Bio

Gator Bio, Inc. develops label-free biolayer interferometry (BLI) systems and biosensors for protein analysis. BLI was developed by Hong Tan and Robert Zuk, who founded Gator Bio in 2017. Gator Bio instruments and biosensors are used by laboratories worldwide.

Media Contact

Nino Floro, Gator Bio, 1 6504205727, [email protected], www.gatorbio.com

SOURCE Gator Bio