Gator Home Professionals Launches Elite Series Standing Seam Metal Roofing, Delivering Unmatched Durability and Curb Appeal to Carolina Homeowners

Gator Home Professionals, a trusted leader in residential metal roofing and window replacement, today announced the official rollout of its new Elite Series Standing Seam Metal Roofing system.
GARNER, N.C., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gator Home Professionals, a trusted leader in residential metal roofing and window replacement, today announced the official rollout of its new Elite Series Standing Seam Metal Roofing system. Designed to withstand the most extreme weather known to North Carolina and South Carolina while elevating modern home aesthetics, the Elite Series sets a new standard for premium metal roofing in the region.
Unlike traditional corrugated metal or asphalt shingle roofs, the Elite Series features a concealed fastener system with raised interlocking seams. This engineering eliminates exposed screw penetrations—the primary source of leaks and maintenance issues in standard metal roofs. The result is a sleek, watertight panel system that performs as beautifully as it looks. "Homeowners are tired of replacing asphalt shingles every 12-15 years and worrying about storm damage," said Brian Moscarelli, General Manager at Gator Home Professionals. "Our Elite Series Standing Seam system is built for the long haul. With its hidden clips, superior wind uplift resistance, and extreme weather impact rating, this roof doesn't just protect your home—it increases its resale value and slashes energy bills by reflecting solar heat."
Key Features of the Elite Series Standing Seam Roof:
- Concealed Fastener Technology: No exposed screws means zero leak paths and a clean, modern appearance.
- Wind Uplift Rated to 150+ MPH: Engineered to exceed Building Code requirements for high-velocity hurricane zones.
- High Impact Resistance for Extreme Weather Conditions: Withstands hail and flying debris better than standard roofing materials.
- Energy Efficient: Cool-pigment coatings reflect UV rays, reducing attic temperatures by up to 30°F and lowering cooling costs.
- 40+ Year Lifespan: Backed by a non-prorated, transferable warranty—one roof that outlasts three asphalt roofs.
- Variety of Finishes: Available in 18 Kynar 500®-based colors.
Gator Home Professionals offers expert crews trained specifically on the Elite Series system. Gator manages every step—from digital roof modeling and tear-off to final seam crimping and site cleanup—ensuring consistent quality and adherence to manufacturer specifications.
The Elite Series is ideal for homeowners in North Carolina and South Carolina seeking to replace aging tile, shingle, or low-slope roofs with a low-maintenance, fire-resistant, highly durable, and energy efficient metal roof.
Availability
The Elite Series Standing Seam Metal Roof is now available for residential installations throughout the Carolinas communities. Free, no-obligation consultations are being offered now.
Homeowners can schedule an estimate by visiting www.gatorhomeprofessionals.com or calling (888) 202-2711.
About Gator Home Professionals
Headquartered in Garner, NC, Gator Home Professionals is a residential metal roofing, patio door, and window replacement services company. Since 1994, our professionals have aimed to be the last roof, patio door, and window replacement you'll ever need. We are focused on driving your home investment value by leveraging best in class materials and master craftsmanship. Our unwavering commitment to excellence is exceeded only by our people-first dedication in customer service.
For more information on Gator Home Professionals, visit www.gatorhomeprofessionals.com.
Media Contact
Gator Home Professionals
Name: Nick Sedotto
Title: Marketing & Social Media Manager
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Nick Sedotto, Gator Home Professionals, 1 888-202-2711, [email protected], https://gatorhomeprofessionals.com
SOURCE Gator Home Professionals
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