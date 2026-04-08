Gator Home Professionals Launches Elite Series Standing Seam Metal Roofing, Delivering Unmatched Durability and Curb Appeal to Carolina Homeowners

Our Elite Series Standing Seam system is built for the long haul...this roof doesn't just protect your home—it increases its resale value and slashes energy bills by reflecting solar heat. Post this

Key Features of the Elite Series Standing Seam Roof:

Concealed Fastener Technology: No exposed screws means zero leak paths and a clean, modern appearance.

Wind Uplift Rated to 150+ MPH: Engineered to exceed Building Code requirements for high-velocity hurricane zones.

High Impact Resistance for Extreme Weather Conditions: Withstands hail and flying debris better than standard roofing materials.

Energy Efficient: Cool-pigment coatings reflect UV rays, reducing attic temperatures by up to 30°F and lowering cooling costs.

40+ Year Lifespan: Backed by a non-prorated, transferable warranty—one roof that outlasts three asphalt roofs.

Variety of Finishes: Available in 18 Kynar 500®-based colors.

Gator Home Professionals offers expert crews trained specifically on the Elite Series system. Gator manages every step—from digital roof modeling and tear-off to final seam crimping and site cleanup—ensuring consistent quality and adherence to manufacturer specifications.

The Elite Series is ideal for homeowners in North Carolina and South Carolina seeking to replace aging tile, shingle, or low-slope roofs with a low-maintenance, fire-resistant, highly durable, and energy efficient metal roof.

Availability

The Elite Series Standing Seam Metal Roof is now available for residential installations throughout the Carolinas communities. Free, no-obligation consultations are being offered now.

Homeowners can schedule an estimate by visiting www.gatorhomeprofessionals.com or calling (888) 202-2711.

About Gator Home Professionals

Headquartered in Garner, NC, Gator Home Professionals is a residential metal roofing, patio door, and window replacement services company. Since 1994, our professionals have aimed to be the last roof, patio door, and window replacement you'll ever need. We are focused on driving your home investment value by leveraging best in class materials and master craftsmanship. Our unwavering commitment to excellence is exceeded only by our people-first dedication in customer service.

For more information on Gator Home Professionals, visit www.gatorhomeprofessionals.com.

Media Contact

Gator Home Professionals

Name: Nick Sedotto

Title: Marketing & Social Media Manager

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Nick Sedotto, Gator Home Professionals, 1 888-202-2711, [email protected], https://gatorhomeprofessionals.com

SOURCE Gator Home Professionals