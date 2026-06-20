Gator Metal Roofing is Providing Homeowners in the Carolinas with a Powerful Energy Saving Combination

"Save today with $2,000 off a new roof, and get a free window when you purchase 3!" Post this

The Elite Series Standing Seam metal roofing offers the best in storm-ready durability with additional energy saving benefits. Heat is repelled from your roof and does not get stored in the metal, cooling down the home faster after the afternoon sun sets. Maintenance is a breeze with a yearly rinse and no exposed hardware to prompt leaking roofs.

"Our products are backed by a lifetime warranty," said Brian Moscarelli, General Manager at Gator Metal Roofing. "Save today with $2,000 off a new roof, and get a free window when you purchase 3!"

About Gator Metal Roofing

Headquartered in Garner, NC, Gator Metal Roofing installs metal roofing, vinyl replacement windows, and patio doors throughout NC and SC. Since 1994, our professionals have aimed to be the last roof and window you'll ever need. We are focused on driving your home investment value by leveraging best in class materials and master craftsmanship. Our unwavering commitment to excellence is exceeded only by our people-first dedication in customer service. For more information on Gator Metal Roofing, visit www.gatormetalroofing.com or call (888) 202-2711. We're ready to help!

Media Contact

Nick Sedotto, Gator Metal Roofing, 1 919-752-3670, [email protected], https://www.gatormetalroofing.com

Media Contact

Nick Sedotto, Gator Metal Roofing, 1 888-202-2711, [email protected], https://gatormetalroofing.com

SOURCE Gator Metal Roofing