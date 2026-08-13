Gator Metal Roofing Launches Annual Sweepstakes, Giving One Homeowner the Chance to Win Big While Celebrating Stronger Homes Across the Carolinas

Gator Metal Roofing is hosting a yearly sweepstakes for homeowners in NC and SC to win a new metal roof—valued at $25,000. Gator Metal Roofing hopes the promotion encourages residents to explore durable roofing options that can provide decades of protection.
GARNER, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gator Metal Roofing is once again inviting homeowners across North Carolina and South Carolina to participate in its annual Sweepstakes, an exciting tradition designed to give back to the communities the company has served for more than three decades.
The yearly promotion offers eligible homeowners the opportunity to enter for a chance to win $25,000 towards a new metal roof, while also learning more about long-lasting, energy-efficient home improvement solutions. The sweepstakes is free to enter and reflects Gator Metal Roofing's ongoing commitment to rewarding homeowners and investing in the communities it serves.
More than just a giveaway, the annual Sweepstakes shines a spotlight on the importance of protecting one of a family's biggest investments—their home. As severe weather, rising energy costs, and aging asphalt roofs continue to impact homeowners throughout the Carolinas, Gator Metal Roofing hopes the promotion encourages residents to explore durable roofing options that can provide decades of protection.
"We look forward to this Sweepstakes every year because it's our chance to give something meaningful back to the communities that have trusted us for so many years," said Brian Moscarelli, General Manager of Gator Metal Roofing. "Whether someone wins the grand prize or simply learns more about how a lifetime metal roof can protect their home and reduce long-term maintenance costs, everyone benefits. We love creating excitement while helping homeowners make informed decisions about one of their most important investments."
Homeowners can enter the Sweepstakes by visiting Gator Metal Roofing's website during the promotional period. Full eligibility requirements, official rules, entry deadlines, and prize details are available on the Sweepstakes page.
For complete Sweepstakes information or to enter, visit:
https://gatormetalroofing.com/sweepstakes/
About Gator Metal Roofing
Headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, Gator Metal Roofing serves homeowners throughout North Carolina and South Carolina with premium residential metal roofing systems, replacement windows, and patio doors. Since 1994, the company has been committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship, industry-leading products, and outstanding customer service while helping homeowners protect and enhance the value of their homes. The company is known for combining expert craftsmanship with premium materials, helping homeowners improve curb appeal, increase home value, and enjoy long-term peace of mind.
Media Contact
Nick Sedotto, Gator Metal Roofing, 1 888-202-2711, [email protected], https://www.gatormetalroofing.com
SOURCE Gator Metal Roofing
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