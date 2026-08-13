Gator Metal Roofing Launches Annual Sweepstakes, Giving One Homeowner the Chance to Win Big While Celebrating Stronger Homes Across the Carolinas

We love creating excitement while helping homeowners make informed decisions about one of their most important investments. Post this

More than just a giveaway, the annual Sweepstakes shines a spotlight on the importance of protecting one of a family's biggest investments—their home. As severe weather, rising energy costs, and aging asphalt roofs continue to impact homeowners throughout the Carolinas, Gator Metal Roofing hopes the promotion encourages residents to explore durable roofing options that can provide decades of protection.

"We look forward to this Sweepstakes every year because it's our chance to give something meaningful back to the communities that have trusted us for so many years," said Brian Moscarelli, General Manager of Gator Metal Roofing. "Whether someone wins the grand prize or simply learns more about how a lifetime metal roof can protect their home and reduce long-term maintenance costs, everyone benefits. We love creating excitement while helping homeowners make informed decisions about one of their most important investments."

Homeowners can enter the Sweepstakes by visiting Gator Metal Roofing's website during the promotional period. Full eligibility requirements, official rules, entry deadlines, and prize details are available on the Sweepstakes page.

For complete Sweepstakes information or to enter, visit:

https://gatormetalroofing.com/sweepstakes/

About Gator Metal Roofing

Headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, Gator Metal Roofing serves homeowners throughout North Carolina and South Carolina with premium residential metal roofing systems, replacement windows, and patio doors. Since 1994, the company has been committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship, industry-leading products, and outstanding customer service while helping homeowners protect and enhance the value of their homes. The company is known for combining expert craftsmanship with premium materials, helping homeowners improve curb appeal, increase home value, and enjoy long-term peace of mind.

Media Contact

Nick Sedotto, Gator Metal Roofing, 1 888-202-2711, [email protected], https://www.gatormetalroofing.com

SOURCE Gator Metal Roofing