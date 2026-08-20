Gator Metal Roofing Partners with Mill Steel Company to Strengthen Energy-Efficient Residential Metal Roofing Across the Carolinas

By combining Mill Steel's premium painted metal coils with HeatShield™ manufacturing and Gator's residential installation experience, we are creating a stronger, more dependable roofing solution for homeowners across the Carolinas. Post this

Gator Metal Roofing is headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, and specializes in residential metal roofing installations. HeatShield™, which is owned by Gator Metal Roofing, is the exclusive manufacturer for Gator and operates from Asheboro, North Carolina. Asheboro's central location within the state helps the company efficiently serve homeowners throughout the Carolinas.

HeatShield™ metal roofing systems are manufactured using high-quality painted steel coils selected for durability, color consistency, weather resistance, and energy-efficient performance. By sourcing painted metal coils from Mill Steel Company, Gator Metal Roofing can further strengthen quality control from manufacturing through final residential installation.

"This partnership gives us greater confidence in the quality and consistency of the painted steel used in every HeatShield™ roofing system," said Brian Moscarelli, General Manager of Gator Metal Roofing. "Mill Steel Company's reputation, capabilities, and commitment to service align with our goal of giving homeowners a premium metal roof backed by expert installation."

Metal roofing continues to attract homeowners seeking long service life, reduced maintenance, strong weather performance, and improved energy efficiency. HeatShield™ systems are designed to reflect more solar heat than many traditional roofing materials, helping support a more comfortable and energy-efficient home while providing lasting protection.

Gator Metal Roofing has become a trusted authority in the residential metal roofing industry by focusing on homeowner education, specialized installation practices, product performance, and long-term value. The company's vertically integrated relationship with HeatShield™ allows it to oversee the roofing system from manufacturing through installation rather than relying on an outside supplier for finished panels.

"Our customers expect more than a roofing product; they expect expertise, accountability, and a system built specifically for their home," Moscarelli added. "By combining Mill Steel's premium painted metal coils with HeatShield™ manufacturing and Gator's residential installation experience, we are creating a stronger, more dependable roofing solution for homeowners across the Carolinas."

The partnership is expected to improve material availability, support production planning, and position Gator Metal Roofing and HeatShield™ for continued growth across North Carolina and South Carolina.

About Gator Metal Roofing

Gator Metal Roofing, headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, is a residential metal roofing installation company serving homeowners throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. The company specializes in residential metal roofing installations and is recognized locally and nationally for its expertise, craftsmanship, customer service, and commitment to long-term roofing performance.

Gator Metal Roofing is the exclusive installer of HeatShield™ metal roofing systems. HeatShield™, a company owned by Gator Metal Roofing, manufactures premium metal roofing products at its facility in Asheboro, North Carolina. Centrally located within the state, the Asheboro operation is positioned to efficiently serve customers throughout the Carolinas. This vertically integrated model allows Gator Metal Roofing to maintain quality control from manufacturing through final installation.

About Mill Steel Company

Mill Steel Company, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of North America's largest distributors of flat-rolled steel. The company supplies painted, galvanized, Galvalume, cold rolled, hot rolled, stainless steel, and aluminum products through an extensive processing and distribution network serving manufacturers across the United States.

Media Contact

Nick Sedotto, Gator Metal Roofing, 1 888-202-2711, [email protected], https://www.gatormetalroofing.com

SOURCE Gator Metal Roofing